Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson eats a lot during his normal schedule, and now fans simply cannot believe what the Hollywood megastar consumes on his days off.

The Rock has shared various images of his cheat meals onto his Instagram page, and we can't quite believe just how much 'The Great One' eats when he's off-plan.

Like any sane person, The Rock loves a burger from time to time, but one simply isn't enough for the former WWE Champion.

Taking to his Instagram, The Rock has shown off one of his cheat meals, which consists of two mammoth burgers and a healthy side of fries.

It isn't just burgers that tickle The Rock's fancy, as the former WWE Champion is known for being fond of a sushi platter as his cheat meal.

The Rock shared a picture of his insane sushi platter back in 2018, which looks like it just shy of 80 pieces of sushi.

In the caption, The Rock shared that he's a big fan of wasabi, joking that he's "proudly a sadist who enjoys pain"

The Rock is known for having a bit of a sweet tooth too, often sharing pictures and videos of his pancakes onto his social media platforms.

Just last month, The Rock shared a video of his "world-famous" french toast, coupled with his coconut and pineapple pancakes, which are obviously swimming in a pool of syrup.

There is also a pretty famous picture of Dwayne Johnson sitting with a mountain of pancakes, so it looks like they feature pretty heavily in his cheat meal arsenal.

Like any other human being of sane mind, The Rock is also partial to a pizza when he gives himself some time off his usual plan.

However, The Rock is rather controversial with his topping choices, admitting that he likes to put pineapple on his pizza.

As if sushi, a mountain of pancakes, a huge pizza and two burgers weren't enough, The Rock is also known for being a bit of a lover of a good steak.

Back in 2016, The Rock shared a picture of his 20oz ribeye steak cheat meal, which was accompanied by a 1lb baked potato.

Dwayne Johnson had to add something sweet to the dish though, accompanying the steak and potato with a whole plate of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

If you'd like to see what The Rock consumes on his regular days, with 'The People's Champion' still consuming over 8000 calories, then you can find out by clicking right here.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could be returning to WWE over the next 18 months, with a WrestleMania 39 match in April 2023 reportedly on the cards.

