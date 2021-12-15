Football postponements: 8 matches that were called off for bizarre reasons

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We're now deep into that period of the footballing calendar where the weather frequently plays havoc with the fixture list, with postponements especially common in the lower leagues.

The elements have already claimed one Premier League clash so far this season. Burnley's home match with Tottenham was called off last month thanks to a blizzard caused by Storm Arwen leaving Turf Moor blanketed in snow.

Unfortunately, in the times that we currently live, the COVID pandemic looks set to be responsible for a raft of cancellations, weather aside.





Down the years, however, there have been some truly bizarre reasons why games have had to be postponed - or abandoned - each of which had nothing to do with inclement weather (or a global pandemic).

We've taken a look at the most unique ones below.

8 matches that were postponed for bizarre reasons

1. Missing goalposts (Teignmouth Vs Crediton United, August 2018)





An early season South West Peninsula Division One East match was scuppered in 2018 when hosts Teignmouth realised that their newly-ordered goalposts weren't going to arrive in time for the fixture.

We're guessing that full-sized goalposts aren't exactly that sort of thing you can pick up on Amazon Prime, but this was a pretty significant oversight. Accepting that there was no prospect of staging the match as planned, Teignmouth let their opposition know of the issue.

Crediton, however, weren't in a position to stage the fixture at their ground either, because of a pre-booked function - leading to the postponement.

2. 36 red cards in one match (Claypole Vs Victoriano Arenas, March 2011)

The laws of the game state that a match must be abandoned if either team is reduced to six players. In this insane encounter in the Argentinian fifth-tier, referee Damian Rubino sent off every member of both sides - and their respective coaching teams.

Rubino had already shown a red card in the first half of the volatile encounter, but dismissed everyone involved in the fixture after a brawl broke out in the second period.

As part of his post-match report, Rubino confirmed that all 36 parties had been given their marching orders, forcing the abandonment of the fixture - and producing a record that surely will never be broken.

3. A solar eclipse (Torquay Vs Portsmouth, June 1999)

Thousands flocked to Devon on June 28, 1999 to witness the first total eclipse of the sun in 72 years. This - predictably - was considered to be more of a historic event than that evening's scheduled League Cup tie between Torquay and Portsmouth.

Vastly understaffed, the local police force had no option but to draft in all personnel to manage the crowds gathered to witness the eclipse. The football was postponed on safety grounds due to a lack of police presence at Plainmoor.

4. Clash with a cheese show (Frome Town Vs Chippenham Town, September 2015)

A match having to be rescheduled because of a solar eclipse is one thing, but a cheese show causing a scheduled fixture to be moved would usually be quite another.

The Frome Cheese Show, as it turns out, is a fairly big deal, attracting more than 10 times the attendance than that of the local football team.

Given the numbers involved, the FA Cup tie never stood a chance of occupying its scheduled Saturday afternoon slot with the town besieged by 20,000 dairy lovers.

5. The home side fails to turn up (Estonia Vs Scotland, October 1996)

Estonia were far from happy when FIFA ordered them to bring forward their World Cup qualifier with Scotland forward by almost four hours due to concerns over the standard of the floodlights at the Kadrioru Stadium in Tallinn.

Upset at the loss of revenue that a switch from a 6:45pm to a 3:00pm kick-off would cause, the hosts decided to protest by not turning up at the revised start time.

Not that this stopped the referee from beginning the match as scheduled, however. The game got underway - without Estonia present - and was abandoned after a grand total of three seconds.

The moral victory ultimately belonged to Estonia, though, as they secured a goalless draw in the rearranged fixture.

6. Relegated by a flu outbreak (Blackburn Vs Middlesborough, December 1996)

This is something that you wouldn't see today - for a number of reasons.

On the eve of their Premier League trip to Blackburn, Bryan Robson's Middlesborough squad was decimated by a wave of flu going through the dressing room.

In total, Boro only had 17 contracted players who were healthy, many of them academy prospects, of which three were goalkeepers.

Technically, Robson could have fielded a side, albeit one with no realistic chance. The Teesiders, however, decided that they weren't in a position to fulfil the fixture.

Back in 1996, though, you couldn't simply fire off an email to let the Premier League know about the situation. While other forms of communication were obviously available at the time, Middlesborough somehow failed to officially notify administrators that they wouldn't be turning up at Ewood Park.



The Premier League was not impressed by any of this, eventually fining Middlesborough £50,000 for their no-show. Crucially, though, they were also docked three Premier League points - a punishment which saw them relegated at the end of the campaign.

7. Owner runs on pitch with a firearm (PAOK Vs AEK Athens, March 2018)

Nobody enjoys watching their team having a late goal ruled out.

However, PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis crossed the line in terrifying fashion when he stormed on to the playing area with a gun to protest the decision.

Under the circumstances, the match referee was entirely correct in abandoning the fixture immediately following the incident - which afterwards saw the entire Greek league suspended for a period of three weeks.

Savvidis received a €100,000 fine and a three-year stadium ban for his actions.

8. Visiting players brawl with home fans (Mossley Vs Lower Breck, August 2021)

We earlier reviewed an Argentinian derby which was abandoned due to fighting between the two sets of players, but earlier this year a match in the preliminary stages of the FA Cup was cut short due to physical altercations involving clashes between players and supporters.

In scenes described by one reporter as "the most extraordinary I have witnessed in more than 40 years covering non-league football," Lower Breck players ended up brawling with home supporters after going 2-0 in the match.

Some of the visiting team's players even ended up in the terraces after their goalkeeper was allegedly hit by a drink thrown from the crowd.

Once the situation was brought under some sort of control, the official in charge decided to abandon the contest on safety grounds, despite there being only a handful of minutes remaining.

