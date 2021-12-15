Fortnite Legendary Skins: How to Obtain And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Legendary skins are sought after items in Fortnite and we have everything you need to know right here regarding getting your hands on one.

These are widely considered to be the most prestigious cosmetics that you get your hands on in the game and will make you stand out on the battlefield with your new threads and bling.

While other precious items such as sprays, wraps and gliders can be obtained, nothing compares to a top quality skin and Fortnite fans across the globe are always looking to get their hands on some of the best ones imaginable.

Scroll down to discover the full list of legendary skins you can currently get in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Legendary Skins December 2021

Here is a list of all of the legendary skins that currently exist in Fortnite (as of 15th December 2021):

A.I.M.

ALLI

ARACHNE

ARK

BACKLASH

BATTLE HOUND

BLACK KNIGHT

BLACKHEART

BLASTOFF

CALAMITY

CARBIDE

CATALYST

CHOMP SR

CRACKSHOT

CRITERION

CUDDLE TEAM LEADER

CYCLO

DARK VANGUARD

DARK VERTEX

DARK VOYAGER

DEADEYE

DEADFIRE

DIRE

DJ BOP

DRIFT

DRIFTWALKER

DYNAMO DANCER

ENFORCER

EON

ETERNAL KNIGHT

FADE

FATE

FIREBRAND

FLYTRAP

FROSTBITE

FUSION

GALAXIA

GALAXY GRAPPLER

GALAXY SCOUT

GEAR SPECIALIST MAYA

GLIMMER

GLOW

HAVOC

HIME

HUNTER

HYBRID

HYPERSONIC

INFERNO

JOEY

JOHN WICK

JOLTARA

KRAMPUS

KYMERA

LEVIATHAN

LOVE RANGER

LUXE

LYNX

MAGNUS

MALICE

MECHA CUDDLE MASTER

MENACE

MIDAS REX

MIDAS

MOISTY MERMAN

MUSHA

OBLIVION

OMEGA

OMEN

OPPRESSOR

ORO

P.A.N.D.A TEAM LEADER

POLARITY

POWER CHORD

PREDATOR

RAGNAROK

RAPTOR

RAVAGE

RAVEN

RAZ

RED KNIGHT

REX

ROGUE SPIDER KNIGHT

RONIN

ROSE TEAM LEADER

ROX

RUIN

SENTINEL

SHOGUN

SINGULARITY

SKY STALKER

SORANA

SPIDER KNIGHT

SPIRE ASSASSIN

SUPERSONIC

TEMPEST

THE CUBE ASSASSIN

THE CUBE QUEEN

THE FOUNDATION

THE ICE KING

THE ICE QUEEN

THE MIGHTY VOLT

THE PRISONER

THE REAPER

THE SCIENTIST

THE VISITOR

TORIN

TRICERA OPS

ULTIMA KNIGHT

VALKYRIE

VALOR

VELOCITY

VENDETTA

VERTEX

VI

WANDERLUST

WARPAINT

WILD CARD

WUKONG

ZENITH

ZERO

How to Obtain Legendary Skins in Fortnite

You can claim your legendary skin via the Item Shop, where you can exchange V-bucks to obtain some cool looking cosmetics.

Other ways that you can get these are through what is called the Fortnite Crew, which is a membership scheme that is run by Epic Games themselves.

While not all skins are limited to this scheme, there are advantages of signing up:

Fortnite Crew Benefits

Access to the December Crew Pack;

Next Season’s (and this Season’s) Battle Pass;

1,000 V-Bucks each month

