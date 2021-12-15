Fortnite Legendary Skins: How to Obtain And Everything You Need To Know
Legendary skins are sought after items in Fortnite and we have everything you need to know right here regarding getting your hands on one.
These are widely considered to be the most prestigious cosmetics that you get your hands on in the game and will make you stand out on the battlefield with your new threads and bling.
While other precious items such as sprays, wraps and gliders can be obtained, nothing compares to a top quality skin and Fortnite fans across the globe are always looking to get their hands on some of the best ones imaginable.
Scroll down to discover the full list of legendary skins you can currently get in Fortnite.
All Fortnite Legendary Skins December 2021
Here is a list of all of the legendary skins that currently exist in Fortnite (as of 15th December 2021):
- A.I.M.
- ALLI
- ARACHNE
- ARK
- BACKLASH
- BATTLE HOUND
- BLACK KNIGHT
- BLACKHEART
- BLASTOFF
- CALAMITY
- CARBIDE
- CATALYST
- CHOMP SR
- CRACKSHOT
- CRITERION
- CUDDLE TEAM LEADER
- CYCLO
- DARK VANGUARD
- DARK VERTEX
- DARK VOYAGER
- DEADEYE
- DEADFIRE
- DIRE
- DJ BOP
- DRIFT
- DRIFTWALKER
- DYNAMO DANCER
- ENFORCER
- EON
- ETERNAL KNIGHT
- FADE
- FATE
- FIREBRAND
- FLYTRAP
- FROSTBITE
- FUSION
- GALAXIA
- GALAXY GRAPPLER
- GALAXY SCOUT
- GEAR SPECIALIST MAYA
- GLIMMER
- GLOW
- HAVOC
- HIME
- HUNTER
- HYBRID
- HYPERSONIC
- INFERNO
- JOEY
- JOHN WICK
- JOLTARA
- KRAMPUS
- KYMERA
- LEVIATHAN
- LOVE RANGER
- LUXE
- LYNX
- MAGNUS
- MALICE
- MECHA CUDDLE MASTER
- MENACE
- MIDAS REX
- MIDAS
- MOISTY MERMAN
- MUSHA
- OBLIVION
- OMEGA
- OMEN
- OPPRESSOR
- ORO
- P.A.N.D.A TEAM LEADER
- POLARITY
- POWER CHORD
- PREDATOR
- RAGNAROK
- RAPTOR
- RAVAGE
- RAVEN
- RAZ
- RED KNIGHT
- REX
- ROGUE SPIDER KNIGHT
- RONIN
- ROSE TEAM LEADER
- ROX
- RUIN
- SENTINEL
- SHOGUN
- SINGULARITY
- SKY STALKER
- SORANA
- SPIDER KNIGHT
- SPIRE ASSASSIN
- SUPERSONIC
- TEMPEST
- THE CUBE ASSASSIN
- THE CUBE QUEEN
- THE FOUNDATION
- THE ICE KING
- THE ICE QUEEN
- THE MIGHTY VOLT
- THE PRISONER
- THE REAPER
- THE SCIENTIST
- THE VISITOR
- TORIN
- TRICERA OPS
- ULTIMA KNIGHT
- VALKYRIE
- VALOR
- VELOCITY
- VENDETTA
- VERTEX
- VI
- WANDERLUST
- WARPAINT
- WILD CARD
- WUKONG
- ZENITH
- ZERO
How to Obtain Legendary Skins in Fortnite
You can claim your legendary skin via the Item Shop, where you can exchange V-bucks to obtain some cool looking cosmetics.
Other ways that you can get these are through what is called the Fortnite Crew, which is a membership scheme that is run by Epic Games themselves.
While not all skins are limited to this scheme, there are advantages of signing up:
Fortnite Crew Benefits
- Access to the December Crew Pack;
- Next Season’s (and this Season’s) Battle Pass;
- 1,000 V-Bucks each month
WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!
You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News