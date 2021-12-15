Wimbledon 2022: Dates, Schedule, Tickets, Results and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tennis fans across the globe are waiting for Wimbledon 2022 and we have all the details you need to know around the event.

Wimbledon is arguably the biggest tennis tournament on the planet, and with a great atmosphere as well as some dramatic contests in the past, there should be a lot of excitement around the 2022 tournament.

There is a lot of information that players need to know around this tournament, including when it will start as well as the schedule for the event.

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty won the mens and womens single competition in 2021, and it will be very interesting to see if they can retain their titles.

Here is everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2022:

Dates

The Wimbledon Championships 2022 will be the 135th time the competition has been held.

For those wondering, it will start on Monday 27th June 2022 and run until Sunday 10th July 2022.

Schedule

Here is the day-by-day schedule for Wimbledon 2022:

1: Monday 27th June 2022:

11:00 AM: Men's & Ladies' 1st Round

2: Tuesday 28th June 2022:

11:00 AM: Men's & Ladies' 1st Round

3: Men's & Ladies' 2nd Round

11:00 AM: Wednesday 29th June 2022

4: Men's & Ladies' 2nd Round

11:00 AM: Thursday 30th June 2022

5: Men's & Ladies' 3rd Round

11:00 AM: Friday 1st July 2022

6: Men's & Ladies' 3rd Round

11:00 AM: Saturday 2nd July 2022

7: Men's & Ladies' 4th Round

11:00 AM: Sunday 3rd July 2022

8: Men's & Ladies' 4th Round

11:00 AM: Monday 4th July 2022

9: Men's Singles Quarterfinals/Ladies' Singles Quarterfinals

11:00 AM: Tuesday 5th July 2022

10: Men's Singles Quarterfinals/Ladies' Singles Quarterfinals

11:00 AM: Wednesday 6th July 2022

11: Ladies' Singles Semifinals

1:00 PM: Thursday 7th July 2022

12: Men's Singles Semifinals

1:00 PM: Friday 8th July 2022

13: Ladies' Singles Final/Men's Doubles Final/Ladies' Doubles Final

2:00 PM: Saturday 9th July 2022

14: Men's Singles Final/Mixed Doubles Final

2:00 PM: Sunday 10th July 2022

Tickets

Wimbledon 2022 ticket prices have been confirmed and with various different types of tickets you can get, the prices vary massively.

The cheapest tickets are the ground passes, and these let you walk around the smaller courts at the Championships.

Meanwhile the most expensive tickets are the Centre Court tickets for the finals. These cost £230-240. The cheapest tickets are £8 and they go all the way up to £240.

Results

