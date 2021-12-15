Hellblade 2: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was one of the biggest announcements at The Games Awards 2021 and fans of the series will be desperate to know when it will be launching.

The announcement trailer that we saw during the ceremony was incredibly frantic and intense, in what looks like an unforgiving and brutal world to live in.

Gamers to get to control the emotionally confused protagonist, Senua, once more, with the famous character set to take on giants and the voices in her head once more.

We all got goosebumps after watching the gameplay footage, with Senua and her comrades attacking a giant that ends up giving chase and causing carnage before he eventually ends up saying that he recognises Senua before the footage is cut off.

This was one hell of a cliffhanger, with fans now eager to discover when Hellblade 2 will be released.

Hellblade 2 Release Date

At the time of writing, no official release date has been confirmed by Ninja Theory, the game's developers.

We do suspect that the game will be released at some stage during 2022. However, we are unsure whether that will be at the beginning of the year or after the summer holidays.

This gorgeous looking game has already attracted plenty of attention from across the gaming industry with many looking forward to its release.

Here are a few comments on Twitter from users who were thrilled with what they saw and can't wait to get a hold of the game.

All of the information listed above is currently speculation. While nothing is concrete at this stage, we will regularly update this article as soon as more information is either revealed by the developers or leaked online.

Stick with us and stay tuned for more details in the coming days, weeks and months ahead!

