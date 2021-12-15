Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Less than a full week after shockingly being released by WWE, Jeff Hardy has announced details for his Meet & Greet tour.

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE last week, after reports emerged that the former WWE Champion had to be sent home from a live event the weekend prior.

Sean Ross Sapp, who broke the news of Hardy's WWE release, also revealed that WWE offered Hardy the chance to go to rehab, which he turned down.

Since the news broke, Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitch stream to post a rather positive update on his brother's status, which you can read more about by clicking here.

In what seems to be another positive sign, Jeff Hardy is seemingly getting straight back out there and has announced details for his next meet and greet.

Hardy is set to be performing at several concerts this week, and the former WWE Superstar is offering fans the chance to meet him beforehand.

Hardy shared the details on his personal Twitter account today, which is the first time he's tweeted since he was released by WWE.

Matt Hardy has teased that he'll be reuniting with Jeff Hardy over the coming months, so it seems like Jeff could be feeling ready to make a return to wrestling as soon as he is legally able to.

Matt also stated that his brother is going to speak about his sudden WWE release when he feels ready to do so, and that will likely be rather newsworthy whenever it does end up happening.

The situation surrounding Jeff Hardy's WWE release is far from over, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter over the next few weeks.

