Kevin Owens will not be leaving WWE next month as the former Universal Champion has re-signed with the company.

Several months ago, it was reported that Kevin Owens' WWE deal was set to expire in January 2022, and many within wrestling expected the Canadian to leave the company at that point.

However, that won't be happening, as Fightful Select is reporting that Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE after receiving what was described as an "excellent offer":

Fightful learned several weeks ago that WWE was very interested in retaining Kevin Owens, and made him what sources in the company was "an excellent offer" to stay.

Given his status as one of the best wrestlers on the planet, it's no surprise to read that Fightful also reports that people within WWE were very happy to see Owens sign a new multi-year deal:

WWE sources that we spoke to said they were over the moon about retaining Owens, that they made it clear to him personally that they were eager to retain his services.

As noted, many people expected Kevin Owens to let his WWE contract expire before moving on to AEW, and Fightful Select has looked at the reaction from within AEW to this news.

The site notes that people in AEW didn't think they'd be able to match the offer that WWE made to the 37-year-old, with many in the company believing that AEW had an interest in bringing Owens in

Talent within AEW we spoke to didn't think AEW would realistically match what WWE would offer him to stay with the company. Unanimously, AEW talent we spoke to believe there would have been interest, though company officials obviously can't comment on such without tampering issues.

As noted, the deal that Owens has signed with WWE will see him stick around with Vince McMahon's company for several years.

