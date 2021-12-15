Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Map: Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 3 may have only just got underway but fans of the series are already looking ahead to what Season 2 might have in-store already.

The gaming community waved goodbye to Chapter 2 in style with a spectacular face-off with The Cube Queen, which eventually saw the introduction of The Rock and saw the entire map turn upside down.

As a result, there is an entirely new environment that players are exploring right now with fascinating new locations and areas of interest.

With this in mind, some have taken it upon themselves to look at what map adjustments might take place next time around and what potential surprises that Epic Games, the developers, might have up their sleeves.

Scroll down to find out everything we know to date about the map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Map

As you would expect, no information has been unveiled by the developers at the time of writing. Why, I hear you ask? Mainly because it's really early days if we take into consideration when Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming out.

As well as this, there have been no hints or indications regarding where the battle royale series could be heading, which has left fans to use their creative side to come up with their own concepts.

One interesting map design that we saw was from Doq12YT, which appeared to include a volcano eruption in the northeast part of the map.

Here is what he came up with.

Of course, we will keep this article updated regularly as more information reaches us. So be sure to stick with us and keep on the lookout for more details in the coming days, weeks and months ahead!

