The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: What is the Release Date?

Many were over the moon to hear that the famous movie franchise The Texas Chainsaw Massacre would be turned into a game and we have all the news you need to know around the release date.

The horror game looks to be very gory as well as having a lot of great content around the many movies that have been made, and the footage revealed so far showed that the graphics are fantastic.

This game will be very similar to the game Dead By Daylight and will see players either play as Leatherface or other people who have to escape from the horrible scary character.

The expectations from the gaming community are very high and we hope that the developers deliver the great game that players want.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Release Date

When this game was announced, many players immediately wanted to know when the game would be released.

The developers haven’t revealed any official information around the release date, and due to this we do not have a confirmed date for the game to go live.

Despite this, many will be very excited due to the fact that there are rumours surfacing around its release date.

The possible release date is not too far away as rumours are suggesting that we could be treated to the game in February 2022, although this has yet to be confirmed.

This game was announced by developers Gun Interactive, and this announcement happened during the most recent 2021 Game Awards. Gun Interactive will be hoping that in the next year or so, they will be able to pick up awards.

The hope is that the game thrives when first released and then continues to produce more content in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game so that it can be one that stays popular for quite a few years.

This is a very exciting game, but it is in the early stages of being announced. As the game gets closer to its release, there will be a lot more information revealed, including what exactly the multiplayer will entail.

