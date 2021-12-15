West Brom transfer news: 10-goal Baggies target tipped for 'top end of Championship'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons that Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass is good enough to play for a club at the top end of the Championship.

Windass is currently playing in League One following the Owls' relegation last season, but the attacker has been linked with a move to West Brom previously.

What's the latest news with Windass?

According to Football League World, the Baggies are one of five Championship clubs that are keen on signing the 27-year-old in the mid-season window.

Windass was out of contract last summer and was linked with both West Brom and Fulham before he committed his future to Wednesday by signing a new deal.

But Windass is of interest once again, with Valerien Ismael's side looking to close the gap on the top-two following some inconsistent results.

Windass missed the opening three months of the League One season after suffering a hamstring problem in pre-season, but returned to action last month.

And the former Rangers man, who scored 10 goals last term, has hit the ground running once again. In just three third-tier outings this season, he's averaging a goal every 68 minutes, which has helped the Owls remain in touch with the chasing pack for promotion.

Having previously proven himself at Championship level for both Wednesday and Wigan, Palmer believes that Windass is now good enough to do the business at the top end of the second-tier.

What did Palmer say about Windass?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's a very good player and I think he can play at the top end of the Championship; I really do."

Do West Brom need Windass?

Ismael has plenty of attacking options as his disposal, but besides Karlan Grant, who's scored nine times this season, none with the same goalscoring prowess as Windass. Besides Grant, Callum Robinson is the only other Baggies player to have scored more than three.

Windass isn't even a natural striker but has a knack of being in the right place at the right time, whilst his technical ability allows him to score all types of goals. But he played through the middle on numerous occasions last season, which could make him a good option for West Brom, who might lose Jordan Hugill next month.

Regardless, with the Baggies the lowest scorers in the top-five, adding Windass to their squad would finally see them land a Matheus Pereira replacement they've been craving since the summer.

