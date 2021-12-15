Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Where do we start with Erling Haaland?

The Borussia Dortmund striker, 21, is arguably the hottest property in world football right now.

Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City are said to be keeping tabs on the Norwegian ahead of the summer transfer window, which is expected to be a busy period for his super-agent, Mino Raiola.

The 21-year-old forward has now scored 53 goals in the Bundesliga after his heroic effort in Dortmund's 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker.

However, this fan-made compilation of his most hilarious post-match interviews may end up causing their press officers a few sleepless nights, as they shudder to think about what they might have to deal with in the not too distant future.

It was posted to YouTube back in March, before Haaland narrowly missed out to Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Golden Boot - and has garnered over 1 million views.

But there is one clip in particular which stands out from the others.

Back in 2019, Haaland became the youngest player in Champions League history to score a hat-trick in the first half, before delivering one of his most iconic post-match interviews to date.

The journalist began: "You became the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to score a first half hat-trick. How are you feeling right now?"

Haaland replied: "I feel very good."

The reporter then followed up by asking: "Anything else?"

To which Haaland responded: "You asked how I feel, I answered."

It seems the presenter didn't quite pick up the hint as he stoically persevered: "What's the secret - 17 goals now this season in nine games?"

Haaland's response? "To work hard."

Understandably frustrated, the interviewer could then be heard muttering to himself off-camera "okay", before finishing up by saying: "You've seen the Liverpool result tonight? They lost 2-0 at Anfield. In two weeks, you go to Anfield. Your father scored there in 1997 - are you going to follow suit?"

The 19-year-old bluntly replied: "I hope so," before mouthing, "What are these questions?" and cheekily winking at the camera.

He clearly knew exactly what he was doing.

There's also a few other instances of Haaland taking the mickey to make up the rest of the three minute clip.

Aguero, Kane, Rooney, Vardy: Who's scored the most goals for a single Premier League club?

