Tottenham transfer news: Spurs set to make big loss 18 months after £14.7m investment

Tottenham are unlikely to make their money back on failed signing Matt Doherty, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Spurs defender has plummeted out of the limelight since being brought to north London by Jose Mourinho in summer 2020.

What's the latest news involving Matt Doherty?

Doherty was named and shamed by Sky Sports pundit Jamie O'Hara last month following his role in Tottenham's shock defeat to Slovenian side Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Unfortunately, that scathing review pretty much summed up Doherty's time at Spurs.

Across two Premier League campaigns for Wolves, the Ireland international made 67 starts and earned an average Whoscored rating of 7.07.

Since moving to north London, however, Doherty has only made 13 top flight starts and finished last term with a performance rating of just 6.75.

It marks a drastic decline for a player who had previously earned a reputation for himself as one of the better wing-backs outside the Premier League's top clubs.

Indeed, when Spurs landed him for £14.7m two summers ago, it seemed that Mourinho and Levy had wrapped up a decent deal for the Lilywhites.

Paul Merson was quick to question Wolves' decision to let the 6 foot 1 defender go for that fee.

But 18 months later, Bridge fears Tottenham won't make their money back if they look to cash in on the right wing-back in the near future.

What has Michael Bridge said about Matt Doherty?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge suggested Tottenham will end up making a loss on the former Wolves man.

He told GMS: "What are Tottenham going to do about Matt Doherty? They paid quite a bit of money for him. We talk about the money Spurs will lose on Alli - they won't get much for Matt Doherty."

How much could Tottenham get for Matt Doherty?

There are two obvious issues for Tottenham in trying to get a decent fee for Doherty.

First and foremost, he's now been well out of form for 18 months and has hardly kicked a ball this season - 467 minutes across all competitions equates to just five full appearances, and all but 54 of those minutes have come in the Europa Conference League (including qualifying).

The other problem is Doherty's age. He'll turn 30 in January, and it seems unlikely any club would pay eight figures for an ageing defender who already appears to be on the decline.

Transfermarkt still rate him at £14.4m but for Spurs to even get around half of that valuation would be pretty solid business considering how his Tottenham career has panned out.

