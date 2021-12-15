Newcastle latest news: 'The only concern' over PIF & Staveley amid boardroom search

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United should act quickly in their search for a director of football as the new hierarchy's main downfall is their lack of football intelligence, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Magpies entered a new era when a takeover worth £305million was completed two months ago.

What's the latest news on Newcastle's owners?

A consortium led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund and also comprising PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media resulted in Mike Ashley's 14-year spell at the helm coming to an end in October.

The Public Investment Fund's injection of cash has seen Newcastle become the richest club in world football, with their net worth being a staggering £320billion.

Among the new owners' first decisions was to show Steve Bruce the door, with the club officially parting ways with the head coach by mutual consent.

But they then suffered a blow early into their reign when Unai Emery, who had been revealed as their primary managerial target, publicly confirmed he would be staying with current employers Villarreal instead of heading to St James' Park by making a statement on social media.

As a result, the search for Bruce's successor finally came to an end when Eddie Howe was handed the top job last month.

Enter Giveaway

With the owners being unable to splash the cash since their takeover due to the transfer window not yet being open, the fortunes of Newcastle have failed to turn and they still find themselves in the Premier League's relegation zone.

It has emerged that the Magpies have hired recruitment firm Nolan Partners to find a new director of football.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the owners?

O'Rourke believes the current hierarchy at St James' Park are lacking in football intelligence.

As a result, the journalist feels appointing a director of football sooner rather than later is crucial.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "The only worry probably is that there's not too many people on the board with real football knowledge.

Football Terrace DEBATE: Is Antonio Rudiger really worth £400k p/w?!

"That's why getting a director of football is so key so they can get the club moving in the right direction.

"The bit of inexperience is probably the only concern right now with the new owners."

What's the latest news on the director of football search?

Michael Emenalo was thought to be the leading candidate for the vacancy as recently as last month, only for The Telegraph to later claim that the 56-year-old rejected the role.

The report did not go down well with Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who took to social media to reveal Emenalo was never offered the job.

1 of 15 What year were Newcastle United founded? 1892 1896 1900 1904

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has reportedly been discussed as a potential candidate, while Luis Campos is also understood to be in the running.

Ralf Rangnick was a contender before his appointment as Manchester United's interim manager last month and, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Marc Overmars turned down an approach from the Magpies in favour of remaining with current employers Ajax.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News