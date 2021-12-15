Elland Road latest news: "Humiliating" experience for Marcelo Bielsa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pete O'Rourke has described Leeds' 7-0 defeat at Manchester City as "humiliating" for Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds were on the back of a spirited performance at Chelsea on Saturday but capitulated at the home of the champions to suffer their heaviest defeat in Premier League history.

What happened against Manchester City?

When Leeds found themselves 2-0 down inside the opening 13 minutes thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, they were probably fearing the worst at the Etihad Stadium.

But not even the most pessimistic supporter would have envisaged Bielsa's side losing by seven.

Kevin De Bruyne's third just past the half hour mark put the result beyond doubt and not even the half-time introduction of Joe Gelhardt could change the outcome.

City ran riot after the break, with Riyad Mahrez, a thunderbolt from De Bruyne and John Stones and Nathan Ake making it an evening to forget for Leeds, who conceded seven for the first time since losing 7-3 to Nottingham Forest almost ten years ago.

Leeds have been on the receiving end of some hammerings since their promotion back to the Premier League, losing 6-2 and 5-1 at Old Trafford and 4-1 and 4-0 to Leicester and Crystal Palace respectively. However, this was by far the worst of the lot.

And O'Rourke said that Bielsa's side completely fell apart against a ruthless Manchester City side.

What did O'Rourke say about the Manchester City defeat?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They definitely needed Kalvin Phillips in that Manchester City game, it was a real capitulation from Leeds and a real humiliating performance from Marcelo Bielsa's side."

What's next for Leeds?

December was always likely to be a tough month for Leeds, with games against four of the traditional top-six; three of which were away from Elland Road.

And whilst Bielsa's side have already ticked off Chelsea and Manchester City, they have another huge test against ever-improving Arsenal this weekend.

Leeds round off the month with a trip to Anfield on Boxing Day and even their home game against Aston Villa on 28 December is far from straightforward given their recent upturn in results since Steven Gerrard's arrival.

Bielsa's side remain above the drop-zone, but another few defeats could leave them heading into the New Year with a real dogfight on their hands.

