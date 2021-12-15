Elland Road news: Fresh claim on Bielsa transfer plan as Leeds 'like' £15.3m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Signing an attacking midfielder like Ross Barkley is not a priority for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United next month, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The Whites will have the chance to strengthen their squad when the transfer window opens in January, but O'Rourke does not think a No.10 is at the top of their list.

Have Leeds been linked with attacking midfielders?

There has been some talk about Leeds potentially moving for a new No.10 next month.

According to MailOnline, the Yorkshire club have been monitoring Chelsea star Barkley as they weigh up making a move.

Barkley, who joined the Blues for £15m back in 2018, has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge this season, making just one start under Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League.

Bearing that in mind, it would not be a surprise if the £15.3m-rated 28-year-old looked for a move next month amid this reported interest from Leeds.

What has O'Rourke said about Barkley to Leeds?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds do like Barkley; however, he does not think the Chelsea man is at the top of their list in this moment of time.

On Bielsa's transfer plans for next month, O'Rourke said: "They do like him [Barkley], but I don't think it's a major priority for Marcelo Bielsa to bring in another attacking midfielder."

Is anyone else interested in Barkley?

If Barkley does become a priority for Leeds, then they would likely face competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

The Telegraph have claimed that the England international is one of many names the Tyneside club are currently looking at ahead of the January transfer window.

In the midst of a relegation battle, Eddie Howe needs to strengthen his squad, so a move for an experienced Premier League player like Barkley would come as no shock.

As for Barkley himself, a move elsewhere would probably be wise. Even amid Chelsea's central midfield crisis, an area the former Everton man can play in, he is being overlooked.

Tuchel has snubbed him in the Blues' last five league outings, with the fringe player not even afforded a cameo role from off the bench.

The Champions League-winning manager, however, has not completely dismissed Barkley.

He recently played in the exciting 3-3 draw with Zenit St Petersburg, while Tuchel has also used him in other European fixtures against Juventus and Malmo.

If Barkley wants consistent starts, though, he is going to have to move to a side like Leeds or Newcastle.

