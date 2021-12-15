Man United latest news: Cristiano Ronaldo under Rangnick criticism 'absolute nonsense'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Doubts over whether Cristiano Ronaldo would fit into Ralf Rangnick's plans at Manchester United were "absolute nonsense", according to Carlton Palmer.

Rangnick was appointed as the Red Devils' interim manager last month, succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian's sacking.

What's the latest news involving Ronaldo?

Rangnick's unveiling at Old Trafford resulted in question marks over Ronaldo's future, with reports suggesting the Portuguese is not suited to the German's gegenpressing style of play.

Ronaldo only returned to the red half of Manchester on deadline day of the summer transfer window, with him making the move back to the Premier League from Italian giants Juventus.

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry weighed in on the theory that Ronaldo and Rangnick would be unable to work together, telling Amazon Prime Video - via the Mirror - that the pair would need to hold showdown talks due to fears over their egos clashing and Ronaldo being unable to meet his new manager's pressing demands.

However, Rangnick quickly dispelled those fears by stating, in his introductory press conference, that Ronaldo could "easily make the difference" during his tenure.

The 184-cap Portugal international has actually been central to Rangnick's plans since his arrival, with the interim boss instructing his players to find the 36-year-old quickly when they are in possession.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Ronaldo?

Palmer does not understand why there were doubts over whether Ronaldo had a future at Old Trafford as a result of Rangnick's appointment.

The former England international midfielder told GIVEMESPORT: "I just think it's absolute nonsense. Ronaldo is 36 and it's not an old age if you're fit.

"If they played a 4-3-3, would he be on the outside having to chase back after their full-backs? No, you don't want him doing that because what have you brought Ronaldo in for? To score goals.

"He certainly can play that central role, dropping off and getting into areas, absolutely.

"All this nonsense about Ronaldo, I can't get my head around. At the end of the day, he's a world class player."

How has Ronaldo performed since his return to Manchester United?

Ronaldo has wasted absolutely no time in displaying why Manchester United were so keen to bring him back to Old Trafford, with him already finding the back of the net 13 times in 18 outings.

That has allowed Ronaldo to take his tally to more than 130 goals over the course of his two spells with the club.

Ronaldo also reached the milestone of 800 goals for club and country when he bagged a brace against Arsenal earlier this month.

That came after the attacker broke the men's international scoring record just 24 hours on from confirming his return to Old Trafford.

