Tottenham news: Spurs 'won't appreciate' £19.8m star's stance, he'll be 'on first plane'

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge doesn't think that Tottenham will appreciate Giovani Lo Celso going to South America for Argentina's World Cup qualifying double header next month.

Despite the next international break not until the end of March, South American teams play twice in late-January, which means Lo Celso could spend more time away from his club.

Could Lo Celso miss any games?

Tottenham aren't actually in action the weekend either side of Argentina's games against Chile and then Colombia, with Premier League clubs having a winter break.

But Spurs travel to Chelsea four days before Argentina face Colombia and then could have an FA Cup fourth round tie the following weekend, which isn't good news for Antonio Conte.

This comes after Lo Celso, who's started seven games for his country this season, compared to just eight for Tottenham, missed the matches with Crystal Palace and Rennes in September after being forced to self-isolate in Croatia due to playing for Argentina.

Furthermore, having played just 22 minutes under Conte, the Italian will surely have his concerns over letting Lo Celso travel to South America next month.

Therefore, Bridge doesn't think that Tottenham will be best pleased if the midfielder gets the call up.

What did Bridge say about Lo Celso?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "We know that Lo Celso will be on the first plane there, because of how much he loves it.

"Tottenham probably won't appreciate it. We know there's this bond with Argentina, we see it with all the socials."

When is Lo Celso set to return from injury?

Just like the majority of his first two years in English football, Lo Celso has struggled to stay fit this season.

Since signing from Real Betis in 2019, he's missed more than 40 games with different injuries and illnesses.

Lo Celso, valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, did come off the bench in Conte's opening two games against Vitesse and Everton, but missed the games against Leeds, Mura, Brentford, and Norwich after picking up another injury during the November international break.

However, ahead of the Brighton game on Sunday that was called off, he was pictured back in training and could be in contention to return to the squad for the trip to Leicester on Thursday or the clash with Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

