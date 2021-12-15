Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Aguero was an 'absolute baller' because he 'could just hit the target' from anywhere, according to Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Manchester City legend Aguero, 33, has called time on his playing career after bidding a tearful farewell to the beautiful game at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The former Barcelona striker, who has spent the past few months under medical observation after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, announced his retirement from professional football following advice from the doctors.

King 'Kun' was a constant thorn in Foster's side for the best part of a decade, which is something the former England stopper has never forgotten about.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 38-year-old said: "You may have just seen that this guy behind me [pointing to a shirt hanging on his wall], the legend that is Sergio Aguero, has just announced his retirement from football.

"[I'm] absolutely gutted, what a player. 174 Premier League goals, seven of which were past me, and I can honestly say I do not miss playing against you, Sergio.

"Absolute baller. Do you know what, he's a striker who when he was in front of goal would worry me so much. Do you know what it was about him? He didn't really need much of a back lift.

"I knew that wherever he was on the pitch, if he had the ball coming to him or if he had it at his feet, he didn't need to know where I was, he didn't need to know where the goal was, he could just hit the target, and he could do it so rapid as well."

The Argentina international famously gave Foster the run around when Man City thrashed West Brom 4-0 in October 2018 with Aguero scoring the opener before doubling his tally from the edge of the area.

Foster also sheepishly admitted the ball was in the back of the net before he could even realise what had happened.

"He scored a goal past me when I was at West Brom," he recalled.

"The ball came to him, he took one touch, running across the edge of the 18 yard box...

"Boom! The ball was past me in the top corner. It was the most token dive you've ever seen.

"Going to miss you though mate, an absolute player. Sergio Aguero, all the best."

Aguero, meanwhile, has revealed he has been wrestling with his decision to retire in recent weeks but was left with no other option but to call it a day.

Speaking at his press conference, he said: "I feel okay right now. Obviously the first two weeks were really difficult.

"When they did the first physical test on me, the medical staff told me there was a very big possibility I would not be able to continue playing.

"I am still processing everything. Then they called me to tell me it was definitive. Right now, I am okay, but I know it was difficult.

"When a player plays, they always want to keep winning more things, but I think I can be happy with the titles I won.

"Anyone can always do a bit more, but I think I did my best for me and my clubs.

"You play as a team not an individual and everything I did was for my club."

