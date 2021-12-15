Anfield transfer news: 'Liverpool need to sign' £51m rising star wanted by PL rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool need a player like AS Monaco sensation Aurelien Tchouameni, says journalist Emmet Gates.

The 21-year-old wonderkid is in demand right now if reports are to be believed, with Liverpool just one club said to be interested in him.

Who wants Tchouameni?

Most of Europe's top outfits seem to be interested in Tchouameni, including Liverpool and a few of their Premier League rivals.

According to Marca, the Reds, Manchester City and Chelsea are all currently tracking the French youngster.

In fact, the Spanish outlet even claims that the three English sides are going to present offers this season, with Monaco expected to demand at least €60m (£51m) for their gem.

Real Madrid are also mentioned as a suitor by Marca, but their report says it will not be easy for the La Liga giants to land the France international.

Elsewhere, ESPN have claimed that Manchester United are eyeing up Tchouameni as a potential replacement for compatriot Paul Pogba, whose contract is up next summer, so the former Bordeaux man really does not look to be lacking options.

What has Gates said about Tchouameni?

Gates has made it clear that he wants to see Tchouameni at Anfield, with the Liverpool.com journalist feeling that he is someone Reds manager Jurgen Klopp could do with.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Tchouameni, Gates said: "He is the kind of player that Liverpool need to sign."

Who would be in danger if Tchouameni arrives?

If Liverpool are serious about Tchouameni, there is a long way to go before they sign him, especially given that the likes of City and Chelsea are also interested. Their wealth could easily complicate things for the Merseyside club.

That being said, Klopp has shown his pulling power before by luring big players like Virgil van Dijk, who was also wanted by City and Chelsea, to Anfield. Furthermore, it would be unwise to rule Liverpool out.

Should they manage to land him, it could be bad news for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

The former has barely started in the Premier League this season, while the latter has had so many injuries in recent years, making him not the most reliable of players.

Perhaps Liverpool sense a real opportunity here with Tchouameni, who is still just 21 years of age. He still has so much time to improve and get better.

All in all, it is shaping up to be quite the race for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

