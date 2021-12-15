Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Aguero will always be fondly remembered for producing the most dramatic moment in Premier League history.

Everybody remembers where they were on May 13, 2012, with Aguero's astonishing late winner on 93 minutes and 20 seconds snatching the title for Manchester City at the last possible opportunity.

Having seemingly bottled Premier League glory by trailing 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers going into stoppage time, it was Aguero's remarkable finish that completed the turnaround for the Citizens.

Aguero's iconic goal

And although it might have been almost 10 years since Aguero rippled the net at the Etihad Stadium, watching back the footage of all the carnage in Manchester simply never gets old.

In fact, we'd put good money on some Manchester United fans half-thinking in the back of their minds that they're going to win the title until Aguero scores when they're rewatching the videos.

Well, bearing that in mind, we wanted to celebrate Aguero's career on the back of his unfortunate retirement by reminiscing on his finest hour from the perspective of the red side of Manchester.

Brentford vs Manchester United OFF (Football Terrace)

The Man Utd perspective

Besides, lest we forget that Aguero rattling his shot past Paddy Kenny didn't just secure the title for City, but it ripped the trophy out of United's hands just when it looked as though they'd won it.

And while no doubt many of you have seen the screenshots of the penny dropping for the United squad at Sunderland, the full footage uploaded by Sky Sports is even more surreal and dramatic.

Forget a two-second clip of Sir Alex Ferguson and Phil Jones looking shell-shocked, we're talking about focused coverage of the Aguero moment as experienced at the Stadium of Light.

Full footage of the Man Utd reaction

After all, it's easy to forget that Aguero's goal wasn't necessarily the moment that ended it all because United fans could still hold out for an unlikely QPR equaliser until the final whistle blew.

So, strap yourselves in for a ride on the ultimate emotional rollercoaster as we relive the most iconic Premier League goal in history from an oft-overlooked perspective in the video down below:

Sorry, United fans, have we brought back some uncomfortable memories?

Superb professionalism from Fergie

It really is a blast from the past to see Ferguson and his United players going through the motions of the Premier League's most manic title race in front of thousands of fans and the Sky cameras.

However, as you will have seen from the video, Ferguson was a model professional throughout and appeared to insist that his shell-shocked players still applauded the travelling support.

Former United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele told The Athletic: "I think the gaffer went out the room and eventually came back in. He needed a personal moment.

“Then he just said, ‘This won’t happen again.’ If he was thinking about leaving I think it was changed very quickly. Then we won the league by 11 points. And people say we handed over an ageing team.”

So, in the end, Ferguson managed to win a 13th league title to end his own career on, but we simply couldn't ignore the heartbreak of the year before as we wish Aguero all the very best with his own retirement.

