Arsenal were firing on all cylinders during their Premier League win over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

Locking horns with the Hammers certainly wasn't an easy task when you consider how electrifying they've been under David Moyes this season even if the clash was held at Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners ultimately made light work of their London neighbours in arguably one of the most complete performances that Arsenal have produced under Mikel Arteta's management.

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

As such, the final scoreline of 2-0 really doesn't do Arsenal justice because by the time that Emile Smith Rowe scored in the dying minutes, the hosts could easily have been 4-0, 5-0 or 6-0 up.

And that's regardless of only having to play against ten men near the back end of the second-half with Vladimir Coufal cruelly dismissed for a tackle on Alexandre Lacazette in the penalty area.

If anything, it summed up Arsenal's fortunes on the night that Lacazette - who captained the club after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the armband - saw his spot-kicked saved.

Martinelli stars vs West Ham

But there wasn't too much panic in the Arsenal ranks when Lukasz Fabianski made the stop because the hosts were already leading through a fantastic finish from Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian starlet produced a Thierry Henry-like finish from Lacazette's sumptuous assist to crown a fabulous performance that also saw him produce a cheeky nutmeg on Tomas Soucek.

However, neither of those were necessarily Martinelli's most note-worthy moment from the game because the 20-year-old was also involved in an amusing exchange with Arteta on the touchline.

Arteta drags Martinelli back on to the pitch

Martinelli appeared to be suffering from cramp going into the final 10 minutes of the game and went down to ground off the pitch much to Arteta's frustration.

And presumably to ensure that the game was stopped for Martinelli to receive treatment, Arteta literally manhandled his own forward back on to the pitch in a truly bizarre and funny interaction.

The BT Sport commentary team were certainly amused in an episode they called 'ridiculous' and reminiscent of school football, so be sure to check it out for yourself down below:

Ah, you can't beat a bit of footballing s***housery, can you?

An amusing interaction

With Martinelli going on to receive treatment on the pitch just as Arteta had seemingly intended, the Gunners were able to pump the brakes at a time where West Ham could feasibly have equalised.

However, in the end, Arsenal needn't have worried because the footballing gods weren't feeling too harsh as Smith Rowe's aforementioned goal assured that the points were safe shortly afterwards.

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

But it goes to show that even if you score a goal, whip out a cheeky nutmeg and have to play on through cramp that it doesn't necessarily mean that you'll escape your manager's wrath. Brilliant.

