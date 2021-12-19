West Brom transfer news: Fresh claim emerges after £10m star linked with Hawthorns return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are unlikely to sell striker Dwight Gayle to West Brom next month, says former Baggies midfielder Carlton Palmer.

The 32-year-old, who signed for the Magpies in a £10m deal, has barely played this season and has been linked with a January move to The Hawthorns.

What is being said about Gayle's future.

Earlier this month, talk about Gayle rejoining West Brom emerged. The Englishman, of course, enjoyed a successful loan spell with them back in the 2018/19 season, where he managed to score 24 goals in the Championship.

According to The Telegraph, he is of interest to the Baggies again, though they could face competition from Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest.

Despite his lack of minutes, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has effectively said that Gayle is still in his plans, stating that the former Crystal Palace man and Callum Wilson can provide competition for each other.

However, looking at his goal record, when fit, you would expect the latter to be Howe's first-choice No.9.

What has Palmer said about Gayle?

Given that Newcastle could find themselves in the Championship next season as they continue to battle for Premier League survival, Palmer does not think they will sell Gayle, a player proven at that level.

The ex-West Brom ace told GIVEMESPORT: "The last time he was there he scored 24 goals and they missed out in the play-offs, but Eddie Howe has said that he's still in their plans and I would think that Newcastle have got a plan A and a plan B.

"Plan A would obviously be survival, a plan B would be they get relegated, so I don't think you're going to sell a player who's proven to have scored 24 goals in that league, in the Championship. You've got a player on your doorstep to fire you back to the Premier League, so I don't think they're selling."

Do West Brom need Gayle?

Valerien Ismael could probably do with a frontman like Gayle in his bid to take West Brom back to the top flight.

Karlan Grant has been among the goals for the Baggies this season, but he has mostly played out wide. In terms of up front, they do not have too much of a goal threat, with Jordan Hugill struggling for form.

Furthermore, Gayle, who had that fine campaign in the Championship a few years ago, could be a very good bet. Howe's current stance, though, suggests that he may still have a future at Newcastle yet.

