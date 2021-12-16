West Brom transfer news: 'Phenomenon' could seal 'romantic' Hawthorns return under Ismael

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle could seal an eye-catching reunion with West Bromwich Albion having been "a phenomenon" during his first stint at the Hawthorns, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Baggies head coach Valerien Ismael will get the opportunity to add reinforcements to his promotion-chasing squad when the transfer window reopens next month.

What's the latest news involving Gayle?

It has been reported that Gayle is set to be made available for a loan switch and West Brom are going head-to-head with Championship rivals Nottingham Forest in a bid to get a deal done.

The 32-year-old has found his Newcastle opportunities at a premium this season, with him still yet to make a single Premier League start.

The only time Gayle has been included in the starting line-up since the campaign got underway in August was for the Magpies' Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed his club enquired about sealing Gayle's return to London Road earlier this season but has revealed that he expects the striker to head to West Brom instead.

Should Gayle head to the Hawthorns, he would be reunited with the Baggies after spending the 2018/19 season on loan with the club.

He racked up 24 goals and a further eight assists over the course of the 41-match spell.

Enter Giveaway

What has Luke Hatfield said about Gayle?

Hatfield would be excited to see Gayle back in the colours of West Brom after falling down the pecking order at Newcastle.

The journalist reckons the frontman's previous spell on the club's books means he would be welcomed back by supporters with open arms.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "There's always a romance around Dwight Gayle and Albion. We saw him there before, in the season where they almost went up in the play-offs. They lost in the semi-finals, of course.

The Football Terrace: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang DISRESPECTS Arsenal! Time to sell?

"But Gayle was a phenomenon that season, really. Him and Harvey Barnes, for half a season, were just tremendous to watch in Albion colours. They were exciting."

Why is Ismael interested in signing Gayle?

West Brom currently only have four strikers on their books - in the form of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Jordan Hugill and Kenneth Zohore - but it looks as though at least one of those names is due to depart next month.

Hugill initially joined on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Norwich City late in the summer transfer window.

1 of 15 How much did West Brom sign Salomon Rondon for? £8m £10m £12m £14m

But the Canaries are reportedly set to recall the 29-year-old in order to allow Adam Idah to head out on a loan of his own.

Hugill has only found the back of the net once in 18 Baggies appearances.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News