Sergio Aguero is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history.

Only the English trio of Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andrew Cole can claim to have scored more goals than the Manchester City legend since the division's rebranding in 1992.

Marry that to winning five Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium and it's simply common knowledge that Aguero is one of the competition's greatest ever players.

Aguero hangs up his boots

Sadly, however, this week marked the end of Aguero's career in professional football with the Argentine being forced to make the decision to hand up his boots on medical advice.

Having been hospitalised with 'chest discomfort' just five games into his Barcelona career, Aguero has put his health first and decided to draw the curtains on an astonishing stint in football.

As such, in celebration of Aguero's incredible achievements, we wanted to compile the greatest overseas XI that the Premier League has ever seen with the City icon obviously leading the line.

Greatest overseas players

But who are lucky enough to play alongside the newly-retired legend? Well, that comes down to the opinion of your humble GIVEMESPORT writer - and there were certainly some tough picks.

Ultimately, though, my decisions have been based upon each player's individual quality, statistics and overall significance to the Premier League during their time in England's top-flight alone.

And just to clarify our definition of an 'overseas' player: we will only be picking footballers who represented international teams other than England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

1 of 20 Who did Manchester City sign Sergio Aguero from in 2011? Independiente Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Best overseas Premier League XI

So, without further ado, let's celebrate the remarkable career and achievements of Aguero by seeing who joins him in the greatest overseas Premier League line-up of all time down below:

GK: Petr Cech (Chelsea and Arsenal)

This was an incredibly tough choice between Cech and a certain 'Great Dane', but we've just about edged it to the player with more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Premier League history.

In fact, not only did Cech command a defence that conceded just 15 goals in his debut season in England, but he went a mind-bending 1,024 minutes without conceding during that very same year.

CB: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United)

The only defender to ever be crowned Premier League Player of the Season more than once, Vidic was the rock behind the United back-line that amassed 14 consecutive clean sheets in 2008/09.

CB: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)

An absolute colossus through all the various evolutions of City's recent history, Kompany has lifted the joint-most Premier League titles as captain of any overseas player with a quartet of triumphs.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Southampton and Liverpool)

Has there been a better pound-for-pound defender in Premier League history? Maybe not because Van Dijk should probably have a Ballon d'Or to his name for his peerless 2018/19 season at Anfield.

RM: Mohamed Salah (Chelsea and Liverpool)

The highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history who isn't an out-and-out centre forward, Salah is more than deserving of a place amongst the legends of the competition.

While skeptics might say that we're giving in to recency bias, two Golden Boots, a 99-point league title and 23 goal contributions in just 16 league games already this season suggests otherwise.

CM: Roy Keane (Nottingham Forest and Manchester United)

Sneaking ahead of Patrick Vieira by a nose hair, Keane is the king of Premier League skippers with his Herculean influence on United's midfield bagging him a superlative seven league titles.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Chelsea and Manchester City)

It's simple: De Bruyne was the best player in the greatest Premier League team in history.

City's centurions simply wouldn't have existed without arguably the finest passer and creative influence that the division has ever seen, who would make this line-up even if Brits were eligible.

LM: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

The only overseas Premier League player in history to win the Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo might just be the most technically gifted footballer to ever grace these shores as a contender in the GOAT debate.

CAM: Eric Cantona (Leeds United and Manchester United)

A tour de force without whom the Premier League would simply never be the same, Cantona was the final piece in the puzzle for United's 1990s dominance by winning four titles in just five years.

We do feel dirty for leaving out Dennis Bergkamp and David Silva, we do, but the simple fact of the matter is that Cantona's impact on England's top-flight is bigger than any player to have come since.

ST: Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Like, duh. Henry is simply the greatest player in Premier League history with a record-breaking four Golden Boots and an astonishing 44 goal contributions during the 2002/03 season alone.

ST: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Now to the man of the hour. The highest-scoring overseas player simply had to be included in our line-up and he also happens to be the proud owner of the greatest Premier League moment ever.

How would your XI line up?

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is quite some team.

You know there's some astonishing quality on show when Peter Schmeichel, Silva, Jaap Stam, Eden Hazard, Vieira and Bergkamp all had to settle for a place on the bench.

However, that's just our take on the Premier League's finest overseas players, so be sure to let us know your own take on the greatest non-British stars of all time across our various social channels.

That being said, while there's no right or wrong answer to the question, we will judge you ever so slightly if you dare to leave out Aguero. We'd still love you really, though. Promise.

