Ibrox transfer news: Rangers 'may be forced to cash-in on star Gerrard really likes'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has hinted at a move to Aston Villa for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

He claims former Gers boss Steven Gerrard is a huge fan of the Finland international.

What's the latest news involving Glen Kamara?

It was reported even prior to Gerrard's arrival at Villa Park that the Midlands club would revive their interest in Kamara.

Sporting director Johan Lange is said to be a huge admirer of his fellow Scandinavian, and GIVEMESPORT revealed during the summer that Kamara was being eyed by the Villans.

Gerrard is expected to get 'serious backing' in the transfer market from Villa's owners, as the new manager looks to improve and reshape the squad he inherited from Dean Smith.

And it seems Kamara could end up being one of his key signings in January.

90min have even dubbed him as one of Gerrard's 'main targets', with the ex-Gers boss believing he should be one of Villa's transfer priorities and reportedly telling the club not to miss out on him.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kamara and Gerrard?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke hinted that Villa could swoop for Kamara when the transfer window opens, and further claimed that Rangers may find themselves obliged to sell.

The journalist told GMS: "Glen Kamara could fill that defensive midfield role and Gerrard's a massive fan of him. With Rangers' financial situation they may be forced to cash-in on one of their star players in January to balance the books."

Enter Giveaway

Where would Glen Kamara fit into Aston Villa's squad?

As O'Rourke alluded to, Villa are a little short when it comes to out-and-out holding midfielders.

Douglas Luiz often lined up there under Smith but is more of a deep-lying playmaker than a ball-winner. Last season he averaged just 1.5 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game in the Premier League, but had the third-highest pass average amongst Villa's squad.

Marvelous Nakamba has featured prominently since Gerrard took the reins at Villa Park, but he could now miss the rest of the season through injury.

Kamara may well prove to be an ideal replacement as there's no doubt he knows how to thrive in Gerrard's system.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Rangers footballer from the 2000s? Jordan McMillan Jesper Christiansen Graeme Smith Steve Kinniburgh

What is Kamara's track record under Gerrard?

Only eight players have made more career appearances under Gerrard than the 40-cap international.

And during those 122 appearances, Kamara helped Gerrard to win the Scottish title while twice reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The 26-year-old also made it into the Scottish Premiership Team of the Year last season, and further established himself as a regular for Finland after linking up with the now-Villa boss at Ibrox in 2018.

Should Rangers sell Kamara?

January may well be a good time for Rangers to sell.

Kamara's contract isn't due to expire until 2025, and when combined with the fact they'd be losing him midseason, Rangers would be in a strong position to demand a big fee from Villa.

Alfredo Morelos, on the other hand, is into the final 18 months of his deal. As a consequence, there's only so much any club would be willing to pay for him.



So while Kamara's Rangers future is theoretically more secure, that actually increases the club's chances of making a big profit on him.

News Now - Sport News