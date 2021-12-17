Spurs transfer news: 22-cap Jose Mourinho signing 'doesn't have a future at Tottenham'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has a strong feeling that Joe Rodon doesn't have a future at Tottenham.

The 22-cap Wales international was signed by Jose Mourinho for £11m last summer but he hasn't been able to nail down a regular starting place in north London.

What's the latest news with Rodon?

As it stands right now, we're four months into the Premier League season, and Rodon has just 78 minutes under his belt, and that solitary appearance came at Crystal Palace back in September.

Since then, Rodon, 6ft4, has made the odd appearance in the Europa Conference League, with four of his six outings this season coming in Europe.

Despite his lack of opportunities, Rodon was always included in squads under Nuno Espirito Santo, which can't be said about Antonio Conte, who's often left him out. The 54 minutes he played against Mura is the only time that the Italian has seen him in action, and even then, he was hauled off just after half-time.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

With Wales two games away from qualifying from the World Cup, Rodon will want to be playing ahead of the play-offs in March.

Therefore, according to The Times, the 24-year-old could be loaned out in January to get the game-time that he needs ahead of those international fixtures.

Having now been overlooked by four separate managers, which includes Ryan Mason's stint as interim boss, Bridge reckons that his future could lie away from north London.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Rodon?

When asked about Rodon's current situation, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I get the impression that Joe Rodon doesn't have a future at Tottenham."

Brentford vs Man United OFF! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Has anyone been linked with Rodon?

According to The Sun, Brighton were interested in signing Rodon in the summer when Ben White was on the verge of signing for Arsenal.

Brighton didn't end up signing Rodon or a replacement for White, which means they could still be in the running for the Welshman when the January window opens.

1 of 15 Which club did David Ginola start his professional career at? Toulon Marseille LOSC Lille Lyon

There hasn't been any other concrete interest from Premier League sides ahead of the window, but given that he's already shown in his handful of top-flight appearances that he can perform at this level, there's no reason why he won't have options next month.

News Now - Sport News