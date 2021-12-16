Aston Villa transfer news: 'Villa need to pay 'substantial wages' to title-winning target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons that it's unlikely Aston Villa sign Kieran Trippier next month.

The Atletico Madrid right-back has regularly been linked with a return to the Premier League since joining the La Liga giants from Tottenham following their Champions League final defeat in 2019.

What's the latest news with Trippier?

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were interested in signing him over the summer months, before eventually ending their pursuit of the 35-cap England international.

Despite those links, Trippier has continued to play regularly under Diego Simeone and started both Champions League games against Liverpool recently.

90min reported earlier this month that several Premier League sides are keen on signing the 31-year-old next month, with Villa firmly in the race.

However, talkSPORT revealed that Newcastle are leading the race and are actually 'closing in' on a deal to sign Trippier.

Even before that news became public, Hatfield felt that Trippier moving to Villa Park was unlikely.

What did Hatfield say about Trippier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's a player that's going to be on pretty substantial wages, not to say that Villa can't afford to pay them, they can.

"But do they really need to spend a fair bit of money to get him in and pay his wages for a player who's not going to be starting week in week out.

"It's fair to say that he probably wouldn't given Matty Cash's quality, so it's one that I would be very surprised to see."

Do Aston Villa need Trippier?

Steven Gerrard will no doubt be looking to shape his squad in January, but given Matty Cash's form this season, bringing in another right-back is unlikely.

According to WhoScored, Cash has been Villa's fourth-best player this season, with an average rating of 6.93. That also makes him the club's best defender.

Trippier is obviously an established international and has played in a World Cup semi-final, European Championships final and has won La Liga. But Gerrard will surely have other areas he wants to address in the window, meaning a right-back isn't likely to be top of his wish-list.

