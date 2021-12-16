Leeds transfer news: £60m star 'causing friction' at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kalvin Phillips has been causing friction behind the scenes as he is mulling over whether to push for a move away from Leeds United, according to Elland Road cult hero Carlton Palmer.

Reports suggest Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle it out to persuade Phillips to join them in a £60million deal next summer, with the Red Devils making the central midfielder a priority.

What's the latest news involving Phillips?

Phillips is set to be out of action for two months after suffering a hamstring problem during the Whites' stalemate with Brentford.

The 26-year-old's injury came a matter of days after Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was forced to deny claims of a falling out with the 19-cap England international.

A potential feud has caught the attention of pundits as well, with Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp claiming "there's something not quite right" after Phillips was hauled off midway through the clash with Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Phillips featured at centre-half in that encounter, a matter of days after surprisingly being deployed in the same position at Tottenham Hotspur.

Following the alteration, Phillips told Sky Sports - via the Express - that he did not understand why Bielsa had asked him to move away from his usual position.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Phillips?

Palmer believes Phillips' head will have been turned by the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool holding an interest.

The former Leeds midfielder told GIVEMESPORT: "He's been playing very, very well for Leeds United and very, very well for England.

"You're not going to not have your head turned when you're mentioned with going to a top four club.

"I suppose he wants to see where Leeds are going, where they're heading and, obviously, doesn't want to be down at the bottom end of the table.

"It's his right to do that but it seems like it's causing a bit of friction with the club and this is what happens. We'll have to watch this space on that."

Has there been any developments over Phillips' contract situation?

Phillips' Leeds deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024, so his current employers are keen to tie him down to a fresh agreement.

It was reported in September that the Whites had opened negotiations with their star man and Phillips was expected to be rewarded with a major pay rise.

It was then claimed that discussions had reached an advanced stage a month later, with Leeds being keen to agree terms ahead of the transfer window reopening, but there has been no confirmation of a contract being signed.

