Ricky Evans progressed to the second round of the 2022 World Darts Championship in style with a 130 finish before entertaining fans with Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark 'Siuuu' celebration.

The world number 40 cruised to a 3-0 win over Indian qualifier Nitin Kumar at the Alexandra Palace last night and celebrated that win in style.

He dropped just two legs on his course to victory, firing in four 180s as he wrapped up the match in just over 20 minutes.

His best moment of the match came in the fourth leg as he took out a 167 finish in rapid fashion to clinch the first set.

The Kettering-native will return to the oche for the final match of today’s afternoon session to take on two-time quarter-finalist Daryl Gurney.

Evans dedicated his opening-round win to his sister Elisha, saying: “Everyone who knows me, knows my sister and she’s been in hospital again and I would like to dedicate that to her,” he said after the match.

“I want to thank her, she’s my practice partner. She’d still say I was rubbish!

“I am very happy. The finishing was good, I enjoyed every bit of that."

After last year’s World Championship was played behind closed doors, players and fans alike are happy to see Ally Pally full once again.

“The crowd were great, it’s good to have them back and it was nice to have a couple of friends and my dad there.

“I feel like I am in the tournament now. I have to keep doing what I am doing. I have had a bad year but this stage seems to bring something out of me.”

The post-match celebrations were not the only time the 31-year-old had the crowd in hysterics.

Evans is known for his YMCA walk-on, but he lacked his usual coordination when dancing on stage.

Evans has only ever reached the last 32 of the World Championship, doing so in 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2021.

