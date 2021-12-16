Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is one of the best free-kick takers in world football.

While the England midfielder might not necessarily be a world-beating playmaker, there's no denying that his penchant for scoring set-pieces from outside the box is up there with the very best.

And that couldn't have been any clearer than when Ward-Prowse scored the latest free-kick stunner in his collection during the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Southampton 2-2 Crystal Palace

The Saints were ultimately made to settle for a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park due to goals from Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew, but Ward-Prowse's first-half strike was definitely the pick of the bunch.

With the ball perfectly poised outside the penalty area for the Saints skipper to strike, there was an unerring inevitability about the subsequent curling effort rustling the south London net.

Jack Butland did a mighty good job to even get a hand to Ward-Prowse's effort because replays soon showed the remarkable whip that he managed to generate towards the top corner.

Ward-Prowse's free-kick genius

And it marked a little bit of history for Ward-Prowse to boot because his Palace strike happened to be the 11th free-kick that he's scored in the Premier League.

That alone might not sound particularly earth-shattering, but consider for a second that only three players have ever scored more free-kicks than Ward-Prowse since the division's 1992 rebranding.

Opta confirmed during the Palace clash that Ward-Prowse's 11th free-kick goal puts him within touching distance of the podium for the greatest Premier League free-kick takers in history.

Greatest Premier League free-kick takers

But who are the few free-kick experts to have gotten the better of Ward-Prowse? Well, talkSPORT have cobbled together the top 14 in Premier League history for you to find out down below:

=13. Juan Mata - 8

=13. Christian Eriksen - 8

=10. Nolberto Solano - 9

=10. Jamie Redknapp - 9

=10. Frank Lampard - 9

=8. Ian Harte - 10

=8. Morten Gamst Pedersen - 10

=4. Laurent Robert - 11

=4. Sebastian Larsson - 11

=4. Cristiano Ronaldo - 11

=4. James Ward-Prowse - 11

=2. Gianfranco Zola - 12

=2. Thierry Henry - 12

1. David Beckham - 18

Ward-Prowse hunting down Beckham

Yes, that's right, Ward-Prowse has now scored as many Premier League free-kick as Ronaldo and more than set-piece masters like Lampard, Solano, Eriksen, Mata and countless others.

And as a regular in the Southampton side at 27 years old, you certainly wouldn't put it past Ward-Prowse to start threatening what has often felt like an unassailable record from Beckham very soon.

Besides, it almost feels inevitable that Ward-Prowse will score at least two more Premier League free-kicks to surpass Henry and Zola and become Beckham's second in command if nothing else.

However, if his stunning Palace strike can open the floodgates for a free-kick deluge of the likes we saw from Ward-Prowse last season, then maybe Beckham should start looking over his shoulder.

