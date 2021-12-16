Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What a sad way for Sergio Aguero's career to end.

For over a decade, the Argentine has been one of the best forwards in the world, scoring goals with ease on a weekly basis.

But it all came to an end on Wednesday when he officially announced his retirement from the game after suffering chest pains earlier this season.

Of course, this is not his first farewell of 2021 as he also waved goodbye to Manchester City back in May following 10 years of service at the club.

In his final Premier League appearance at home to Everton, he found the net twice to remind everyone of exactly how deadly he can be in front of goal.

It was an emotional afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, and it all got too much for City boss Pep Guardiola after the final whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Aguero departing, Guardiola could not fight back the tears as he explained how much the striker would be missed.

"We love him so much. He's a special person for all of us", he said.

"We cannot replace him!" he insisted.

It is understandable as to why Guardiola was so sad to see Aguero go. The 33-year-old flourished under the Spanish coach, scoring at least 20 Premier League goals in each of Guardiola's first three seasons at City.

The pair won three league titles, four league cups and the FA Cup together during an unprecedented period of success for City.

Thus far, the team have largely coped well without Aguero as they sit top of the league and eased through to the last 16 of the Champions League earlier this month.

However, there have been occasions when they have looked a little lightweight up top, most notably in defeats against Tottenham, PSG and Crystal Palace where they were missing that finishing touch.

Had he still been around, there is every chance that Aguero could have been the difference in those games, and that goes some way to explaining why Guardiola got emotional in front of the cameras at the end of last season while discussing the great man.

