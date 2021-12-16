Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Karolina Plíšková has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a hand injury sustained during training,

The world number four posted a photo of herself on social media with her right arm in a cast.

"Unfortunately I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and Australian Open this year," Plíšková said in a statement. "I am sad not being able to start my season in Australia and I will miss my Australian fans very much."

No set time has been offered for when the Czech star might return to the court, but her own words hint that this could be a lengthy time on the sidelines.

"Some days are worse than others. Unfortunately I will be out for a while and will not compete at my favourite tournaments in Australia. But time and belief can heal everything," she captained her post on Instagram.

Plíšková has never missed a Grand Slam due to injury before, so this news will surely be a tough one for both her and her team to take.

The former world number one was heading towards her 36th consecutive Grand Slam, having started the impressive streak back in 2013 at the Australian Open.

She has competed in every major tournament since then, but will break the run due to her absence in January.

Plíšková held the joint-fourth active streak on tour — tied with Caroline Garcia, following Kristina Mladenovic (38), Angelique Kerber (48), and Alizé Cornet (59).

The record belongs to retired Japanese star and three-time doubles champion Ai Sugiyama, who competed at 62 consecutive Grand Slams.

Plíšková is still yet to win her first Grand Slam, but has reached the final of both the US Open and Wimbledon. Earlier this year, she was pipped to the title at the All English Club by Ashleigh Barty.

The Czech's best finish at the Australian Open saw her reach the semi-finals in 2019, before she was knocked out by eventual champion Naomi Osaka. Now she must wait another year to find out if she can better this record and reach the final, or better yet, claim the first title up for grabs on the tennis calendar.

Serena Williams also recently announced she would not be competing in Australia in January, and Emma Raducanu remains in doubt after testing positive for Covid-19.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

News Now - Sport News