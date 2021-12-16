Everton transfer news: Key boardroom problem at Goodison Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has revealed that he believes the rot at Everton begins at the top of the club.

The Toffees have struggled for form under the management of Rafael Benitez, with results going south in recent weeks, and they have won just one of their last five games, with that victory coming over Arsenal.

What's the latest with Everton?

The Toffees have been in remarkably poor form.

While Benitez's men did beat Arsenal last week, they had gone eight games without a win prior to that.

It had seen them slip perilously close to the relegation zone, prior to that win over the Gunners.

The games don't get any easier, either, with the club playing Chelsea in midweek prior to a game against Leicester City this weekend.

Pressure appears to be ramping up on Benitez, with reports suggesting that the club are already beginning to consider potential alternatives.

That may well be harsh, too, when one considers that Everton were essentially handcuffed in the summer transfer window after falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations, forcing them to wheel and deal, and leading to the £1.8m deal for Demarai Gray and the free transfers of Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic.

Wayne Rooney has even been linked with the hotseat amid his work with Derby County, while Jose Mourinho has also been floated as a potential appointment.

Bridge, though, does not feel that it is the manager's fault that Everton are currently struggling for wins in the Premier League.

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I think with Everton, it’s more of a board thing.

"But I’m looking at Everton, I’m thinking they have spent money in the past and they’re finding it really hard to get players out.”

Is it the board's fault?

It certainly looks that way.

They have hired a manager in Benitez who was never going to be accepted by the loyal Goodison Park support because of his deep-rooted connections to bitter rivals Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League in 2005.

And they have also spent far too much money on far too little quality in recent transfer windows.

While last summer was an exception, they have previously spent sums such as £27.3m on Alex Iwobi, who continues to struggle and has scored just one goal this season, and £24.7m on Moise Kean, who is currently out on loan.

They have been reckless with their spending and it has essentially led Everton to a cliff edge.

They have also placed their trust in a Liverpool legend to turn it around, so it should come as little surprise that onlookers are placing the blame squarely at the feet of the board.

They have to get better at both identifying talent, and at building a culture at the club, as the reason they cannot shift any deadwood is because they simply pay too much for them, and then see them struggle, minimising their resale value.

Someone has to take control of the situation and ensure that Everton start making astute decisions.

