Lewis Hamilton missed out on a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 World Championship in heartbreaking style at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The pressure was on ahead of the final race of the 2021 season with Hamilton lining up on equal points with Max Verstappen in what promised to be a dramatic head-to-head shootout for the title.

And going into the final laps of the race, Hamilton looked to have gotten the better of his Red Bull rival as he boasted a massive lead around the Yas Marina Circuit that stretched to 11 seconds.

Hamilton loses to Verstappen

However, the safety car provoked by Nicholas Latifi's crash, married to some controversial decision-making from Michael Masi, allowed for Verstappen to bunch up to Hamilton with one lap remaining.

And with Verstappen having nipped into the pits to put on fresher tyres, the Dutchman was able to snatch the title from Hamilton's grasp with just a few corners left in truly jaw-dropping fashion.

In fact, such was the divisive nature of how the Abu Dhabi GP concluded that Mercedes swiftly launched two protests against the FIA with fans having also hotly debated the situation online.

Heartbreak for Hamilton

But throughout all of the complaints and anger, Hamilton himself can hold his head up high because the way that he conducted himself during his post-race interview was nothing short of remarkable.

Despite having good reason to be livid with what had just happened, the Mercedes star instead showed the upmost respect and dignity amid one of the most heartbreaking moments of his career.

And just how heart-wrenching the situation was for Hamilton has been abundantly clear by onboard footage of the seven-time world champion immediately after he had been defeated by Verstappen.

Hamilton's onboard footage

Videos of Hamilton bringing home his Mercedes vehicle after the final lap and parking it up in front of the No. 2 sign without saying a single word have gone viral across social media.

The silence really is deafening as Hamilton goes the entire 'victory lap' and parking ritual seemingly without saying a single word on his team radio, simply digesting what on earth had just happened.

If anything, the complete stillness and contemplation are more telling than if Hamilton had been in constant conversation with the pit wall, so be sure to check out the moving footage down below:

It's almost like you can feel Hamilton computing the chaotic final lap in its head.

Sad to watch

One fan wrote: "This video breaks my heart.. the silence from him is just utterly heartbreaking."

Another viewer penned: "Every time I watch this video I feel like destroying something."

And a third remarked: "This was one of the most (if not THE most) heartbreaking moment that I've ever witnessed in sport."

It's impossible to be sure, but it's not unreasonable to think that the remarkable clip shows Hamilton composing himself with a moment of quiet in the cockpit before facing the eyes of the world.

Arguably the most tranquil place in the world for an F1 driver is behind the wheel of their car and Hamilton will have been well aware that cameras and the media were about to descend on him.

And F1 really does feel unique in the level of access that the broadcasters are given because it truly is astonishing that we can even have footage from within Hamilton's career after all of the carnage.

However, we're grateful that it's the case because no doubt what you've just watched is the moment that Hamilton mentally geared himself up to win back his title in the 2022 season.

