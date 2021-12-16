FIFA 22 Icon Swaps Guide (FUT): Release Date, Objectives, Rewards And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 have brought back Icon Swaps in this year's Ultimate Team (FUT) and there are some mouth-watering rewards up for grabs.

Fans of the series will be preparing themselves for the long grind which potentially have a proverbial pot of gold at the end, in the form of a hugely valuable player.

Whether it is packs, or Icons themselves, there is something for everyone whether you are a casual gamer or a FIFA fanatic.

Enough talk! Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 22 Icon Swaps.

FIFA 22 Icon Swaps Release Date

Icon Swaps have arrived in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with plenty of grinding to be done. Get stuck in now!

FIFA 22 Icon Swaps Objectives

There are a lot of objectives that you need to complete, which can be found in the Milestones section of the menu. So be prepared to dedicate some time and fully send these Icon tasks.

Here is what you need to complete to collect Icon Swaps Tokens:

Icon Swaps

Silvers : Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 silver players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.

: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 silver players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token. Eredivisie : Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Eredivisie players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.

: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Eredivisie players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token. La Albiceleste : Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Argentinian players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.

: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Argentinian players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token. Seleção : Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Brazilian players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.

: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Brazilian players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token. One club wonders : Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 first owned players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.

: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 first owned players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token. Weekend League: Win 13 Weekend League matches for one token.

Icon Swaps Premier League

Complete all of the objectives to unlock one token.

Win six : Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned Premier League players in your starting squad.

: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned Premier League players in your starting squad. Finesse six : Score using finesse shots with Premier League players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

: Score using finesse shots with Premier League players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League. Assist 10: Assist in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Icon Swaps La Liga

Complete all of the objectives to unlock one token.

Win six : Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.

: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned LaLiga players in your starting squad. Score 10 : Score in 10 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

: Score in 10 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League. Through assist 5: Assist with a through ball in five separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

Icon Swaps Serie A

Complete all of the objectives to unlock one token.

Win six : Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned Serie A players in your starting squad.

: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned Serie A players in your starting squad. Score 10 : Score in 10 separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

: Score in 10 separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League. Through assist 5: Assist with a through ball in five separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.

FIFA 22 Icon Swaps Rewards

Here are the rewards that you can pick up in exchange for Icon Swaps Tokens:

2 Tokens: 25 x 81+ Player Pack

3 Tokens: 25 x 82+ Player Pack

5 Tokens: 25 x 83+ Player Pack

6 Tokens: Mid Iker Casillas

7 Tokens: Mid Rio Ferdinand

8 Tokens: Base or Mid ICON Pack

9 Tokens: Prime Marc Overmars

10 Tokens: Mid ICON Pack

11 Tokens: Mid Marcel Desailly

12 Tokens: Base Alessandro Del Piero

13 Tokens: 89+ Mid ICON Pack

14 Tokens: Base or Mid ICON Player Pick

14 Tokens: Prime Gianluca Zambrotta

16 Tokens: Mid or Prime ICON Pack

17 Tokens: Base, Mid, or Prime ICON Player Pick

17 Tokens: Mid Wayne Rooney

As you can see, not everyone will have the time to grind out getting 17 Tokens to pick up the best rewards, so it is great to dip in and out of because the rewards are still lucrative - especially when it comes to earning just 7 Tokens for a Mid Ferdinand which is an outrageous card.

So, that is everything! What are your thoughts on Icon Swaps this year? Are you liking what you see? Feel free to get in touch and let us know!

