FIFA 22 Icon Swaps Guide (FUT): Release Date, Objectives, Rewards And Everything You Need To Know
FIFA 22 have brought back Icon Swaps in this year's Ultimate Team (FUT) and there are some mouth-watering rewards up for grabs.
Fans of the series will be preparing themselves for the long grind which potentially have a proverbial pot of gold at the end, in the form of a hugely valuable player.
Whether it is packs, or Icons themselves, there is something for everyone whether you are a casual gamer or a FIFA fanatic.
Enough talk! Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 22 Icon Swaps.
FIFA 22 Icon Swaps Release Date
Icon Swaps have arrived in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with plenty of grinding to be done. Get stuck in now!
FIFA 22 Icon Swaps Objectives
There are a lot of objectives that you need to complete, which can be found in the Milestones section of the menu. So be prepared to dedicate some time and fully send these Icon tasks.
Here is what you need to complete to collect Icon Swaps Tokens:
Icon Swaps
- Silvers: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 silver players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.
- Eredivisie: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Eredivisie players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.
- La Albiceleste: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Argentinian players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.
- Seleção: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 Brazilian players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.
- One club wonders: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 first owned players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.
- Weekend League: Win 13 Weekend League matches for one token.
Icon Swaps Premier League
Complete all of the objectives to unlock one token.
- Win six: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned Premier League players in your starting squad.
- Finesse six: Score using finesse shots with Premier League players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
- Assist 10: Assist in 10 separate matches using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
Icon Swaps La Liga
Complete all of the objectives to unlock one token.
- Win six: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Score 10: Score in 10 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
- Through assist 5: Assist with a through ball in five separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
Icon Swaps Serie A
Complete all of the objectives to unlock one token.
- Win six: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned Serie A players in your starting squad.
- Score 10: Score in 10 separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
- Through assist 5: Assist with a through ball in five separate matches using Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: One League.
FIFA 22 Icon Swaps Rewards
Here are the rewards that you can pick up in exchange for Icon Swaps Tokens:
- 2 Tokens: 25 x 81+ Player Pack
- 3 Tokens: 25 x 82+ Player Pack
- 5 Tokens: 25 x 83+ Player Pack
- 6 Tokens: Mid Iker Casillas
- 7 Tokens: Mid Rio Ferdinand
- 8 Tokens: Base or Mid ICON Pack
- 9 Tokens: Prime Marc Overmars
- 10 Tokens: Mid ICON Pack
- 11 Tokens: Mid Marcel Desailly
- 12 Tokens: Base Alessandro Del Piero
- 13 Tokens: 89+ Mid ICON Pack
- 14 Tokens: Base or Mid ICON Player Pick
- 14 Tokens: Prime Gianluca Zambrotta
- 16 Tokens: Mid or Prime ICON Pack
- 17 Tokens: Base, Mid, or Prime ICON Player Pick
- 17 Tokens: Mid Wayne Rooney
As you can see, not everyone will have the time to grind out getting 17 Tokens to pick up the best rewards, so it is great to dip in and out of because the rewards are still lucrative - especially when it comes to earning just 7 Tokens for a Mid Ferdinand which is an outrageous card.
So, that is everything! What are your thoughts on Icon Swaps this year? Are you liking what you see? Feel free to get in touch and let us know!
