Irons transfer news: 44-cap David Moyes target 'ideal fit for West Ham'

West Ham United transfer target Cyle Larin "fits the bill" and could be brought to the London Stadium in a bargain deal, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Hammers boss David Moyes will be given the opportunity to bolster his squad when the window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Larin?

According to Turkish news outlet Sabah, West Ham lodged an offer in the region of £8.5million for Besiktas striker Larin last January, only to see it turned down.

The report suggests West Bromwich Albion were also interested in taking Larin, who has won 44 international caps for Canada, to the Hawthorns but were not willing to meet the £12.7million asking price.

It appears West Ham's hopes of welcoming the 26-year-old to the London Stadium may have been boosted after another Turkish publication, Haber365, revealed Larin is refusing to sign a new Besiktas deal.

The report claims Larin has also set his heart on sealing a switch to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Larin's contract with his current employers is set to expire in the summer, meaning there is potential for a cut-price deal to be done or West Ham could look to tie the striker down to a pre-contract agreement as early as next month, which would see him head to east London for free in the summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Larin?

O'Rourke believes Larin would be an ideal addition to Moyes' ranks as West Ham enter the second half of the season.

The Hammers currently have just one striker, Michail Antonio, on their books after they spent their transfer budget in strengthening other areas of their squad during the summer.

O'Rourke is unsure as to whether the east Londoners would be more interested in welcoming Larin into the squad next month or negotiating a pre-contract agreement.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he'd definitely be an ideal fit for West Ham.

"Larin also fits the bill in that his contract is up in the summer, so he's not going to cost a huge amount if West Ham do try to sign him in January or even try to do a pre-contract to take him on a free next summer as well."

How has Larin performed so far this season?

Larin, who is valued at £10.35million by Transfermarkt, has predominantly featured on the left-wing for Besiktas this term and, as a result, has been less prolific in front of goal.

He has yet to reach double figures in the goalscoring department despite finding the back of the net 23 times and recording a further six assists in 45 outings last season.

Larin impressed during last month's international break as well, bagging a brace as Canada overcame Mexico in a key World Cup qualifier.

Having begun his career in Major League Soccer with Orlando City, the 6 ft 2 ace is closing in on 100 goals at club level.

