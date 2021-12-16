Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jarno Opmeer is just a handful of points away from retaining his F1 Esports crown after a dramatic, thrilling penultimate night of action on Wednesday evening.

Two races took place on Wednesday, as rounds 10 and 11 were held at Imola and the Mexico City circuit, with Opmeer recording a 2nd place and then a win to set himself up nicely to take the championship at tonight's final race in Sao Paulo.

Heading into the final two nights of the season, a three-way fight was in the offing for the championship, with Opmeer leading from Lucas Blakeley by five points, with Frede Rasmussen another three points further back.

Certainly, it was as tight as you could want between the championship protagonists but a classy demonstration of race-craft from Opmeer means he now holds a 21-point lead over Rasmussen ahead of the final showdown in Sao Paulo, whilst Blakeley's chances, unfortunately, went up in smoke over the course of Wednesday evening.

In Imola, Opmeer recorded a second-place after Josh Idowu - who had led from pole - fell down the pecking order on the final lap after losing the lead to David Tonizza and running wide, before being tapped into a spin as he rejoined the circuit.

Rasmussen was promoted to third, meanwhile, whilst Blakeley's championship hopes took a huge dent as he came home in 10th.

Over to Mexico for round 11, then, and it was a great fight between Opmeer and Rasmussen that played out, with the Mercedes driver taking victory after a great bit of tactical play heading into the final lap.

The pit-straight at the Mexico City circuit is perfect for slipstreaming and, with Opmeer leading, he opted to purposely run wide in the corners before to let Rasmussen take first place for the final blast down into the last lap.

The Mercedes driver used the slipstream perfectly to retake the lead into the first corner and then brought victory home ahead of Rasmussen (with Blakeley in 6th,) extending his championship advantage to 21 points in the process and also helping Mercedes take the Team Championship for the year.

Certainly, Opmeer stood up to be counted when the pressure was on and he was rightly delighted with his night's work, whilst saying post-race he is looking forward to tonight:

"I'm feeling good around Brazil at the moment, Frede hasn't been as good around Brazil as other tracks recently so that gives a bit of confidence but we need to finish it off and we've seen in Esports it can switch around quickly."

As mentioned, the final round of the season takes place this evening with 26 points up for grabs. Qualifying is live on Twitch and YouTube from 15:30 UTC, and the race is live from 19:30 UTC on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

