Megan Rapinoe: US star launches ‘groundbreaking’ new collaboration with Nike

US football legend Megan Rapinoe has unveiled a new signature clothing line in collaboration with Nike, which aims to challenge what a typical brand “partnership” looks like.

The groundbreaking “Nike x Megan” collection is officially titled “Victory Redefined” and is inspired by the American’s commitment to redefining what victory means and creating a legacy through sport.

Rapinoe’s new line of products also features a personalised logo in the shape of the letter “V” for victory. The logo is made up of rainbow colours and is made up of smaller pods, each representing different communities from all walks of life.

According to the OL Reign forward, the partnership is about “pushing for progress in many different areas.” The 36-year-old had teased the project earlier this week on social media, revealing that she’d been working on something with her team.

And now the two-time Women’s World Cup winner has officially unveiled her new range with the iconic brand.

On Twitter, Rapinoe wrote: “I’m excited to announce the next chapter of my partnership with Nike. It’s not just a relationship around [a] product but a new model for athlete partnerships. I want Nike to grow and evolve with me because we don’t expect anyone else to stay still.⁣⁣”

The former Women’s Ballon d’Or winner also posted a video, where she offered more details on her new partnership.

“What’s going on everybody, it’s Megan Rapinoe here. Welcome to the future.

“My goal with this new Partnership from the beginning is to redefine success and redefine what victory means. I think when we all win and not just one person, everyone is better off.

“And with this I want to represent people that don’t always have the platform and just do something fun and really smash the paradigm.

“The whole vibe is going to be different now. I feel cool, I feel sexy, I feel like it speaks for me.

“There’s no one right way to dress or right thing to wear. Whatever makes you feel good, whatever you’re vibing in, that’s it.”

The first collection includes pieces personally picked by Rapinoe and includes travel fleeces, rain-resistant caps and training wear.

Speaking about the range, Rapinoe said: "When I spoke with Nike about the next chapter in our relationship, what excited us most was building something new. This is not about me and Nike, it's about what Nike and I can do together...to redefine what victory means for all communities and all people."

Away from working with Nike, Rapinoe could be involved with the upcoming NWSL draft on Thursday.

The US forward has been left unprotected by OL Reign and could be picked up by new expansion teams Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC.

