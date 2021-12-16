Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'likely' to sign £20m trophy-winner in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Liam Kennedy reckons that Newcastle could "easily" sign Kieran Trippier in January – but said it's far from a done deal.

The upcoming window is the first chance that the new owners and Eddie Howe will come together and improve the Magpies squad.

Newcastle have been linked with several names since the takeover was confirmed in October and O'Rourke believes that Trippier could be one of the first transfers to happen.

What's the latest news with Trippier?

The England right-back has been linked with a return to the Premier League for some time, with Manchester United and Arsenal interested in the summer, although nothing materialised, and he stayed in Spain for a third season.

Since leaving Tottenham two years ago for £20m, the 31-year-old has gone on to win La Liga with Atletico Madrid and establish himself as a regular for his country.

But Trippier could be on the verge of coming back to the Premier League. According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are close to signing the defender in a deal which would see Trippier reunite with Howe following their brief period together when the latter was Burnley manager almost 10 years ago.

The report adds that Newcastle were impressed by Trippier's form at the European Championships, which saw him start three games, including the memorable win over Germany and the final defeat to Italy.

Alex Crook said on Wednesday that Trippier was "is on his way to St James' Park from Atletico Madrid ". Kennedy doesn't believe that to be the case but says that a deal could "easily" be completed.

What did Kennedy say about Trippier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "My information on this, and I've been hearing this for around a month now is that it is a likely deal that would happen in the January window.

"I haven't heard or had information to suggest that it's a done deal, which I know some outlets have reported, but I do think it's a deal that can be done reasonably easily."

How big of a coup is this for Newcastle?

If Newcastle can get this one over the line, it would be an outstanding start to the window.

Trippier is an established international, winning 35 caps for the Three Lions, and has plenty of experience in the Champions League, playing 30 games in the competition, so for him to choose to play for a team that are fighting relegation speaks volumes.

They've had the likes of Jacob Murphy, Ryan Fraser and Javier Manquillo battling it out for the right-sided spot this season, so Trippier, who has 78 assists in his club career, would certainly be an upgrade in that department.

