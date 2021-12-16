League of Legends Season 12 Patch Schedule: Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends is set to enter its 12th competitive season, and Riot Games have officially confirmed the full Patch schedule for the latest iteration of the game.

Following the shock release of Patch 11.25, the game will be entering 12.1 from January 2022, with a fairly regular Patch schedule coming throughout the year.

It is worth noting that the Patch dates confirmed by Riot are not set in stone, and these are always subject to change.

There are currently 23 Patch dates expected for 2022, although as we have seen this year with the quick release of 11.25, there are always hotfixes and unexpected changes that need to be implemented.

LoL Season 12 Patch Schedule

Here is the full Patch Schedule for League of Legends Season 12, which begins on Tuesday January 4th 2022:

League of Legends patch 12.1 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.2 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.3 – Tuesday, February 1, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.4 – Tuesday, February 15, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.5 – Tuesday, March 1, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.6 – Tuesday, March 29, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.7 – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.8 – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.9 – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.10 – Tuesday, May 24, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.11 – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.12 – Wednesday, June 22, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.13 – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.14 – Tuesday, July 26, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.15 – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.16 – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.17 – Wednesday, September 7, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.18 – Tuesday, September 20, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.19 – Tuesday, October 4, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.20 – Tuesday, October 18, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.21 – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.22 – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

League of Legends patch 12.23 – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Riot Games noted on their site that these dates are of course subject to change: “Patch dates can change at any time for any number of reasons.

"We recommend checking this page a day or two before a patch to see if it's moved. If a patch is delayed within 48 hours of its scheduled date, we'll put an alert at the top of this page.”

