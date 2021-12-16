Roblox Arsenal Codes (December 2021): Free Skins, How To Redeem and More
Roblox Arsenal is a great game mode in Roblox and we have all the latest promo codes for you to redeem this month.
What is great about the game is the fact that you can use free promo codes in order to unlock free skins, get free money and also get some voice packs.
Roblox Arsenal is no doubt one of the most popular games in Roblox, and thousands play it on a daily basis.
If you are someone who loves playing the game, you need to make sure that you use all the latest codes in the game before they expire so that you get the most out of Roblox Arsenal.
Roblox Arsenal Codes (December 2021)
Here are the latest available codes to use in Roblox Arsenal:
- ANNA: Anna announcer voice
- BANDITES: Bandites announcer voice
- BLOXY: free Bucks
- CBROX: Phoenix skin
- EPRIKA: Eprika announcer voice
- FLAMINGO: Flamingo announcer voice
- F00LISH: Jackeryz skin
- GARCELLO: Garcello skin, kill effect, & emote
- JOHN: John announcer voice
- KITTEN: Koneko announcer voice
- PET: PetrifyTV announcer voice
- POG: 1,200 Bucks
- POKE: Poke skin
- ROLVE: Fanboy skin
Expired Roblox Arsenal Codes
Here is a list of the expired codes:
- BALLISTIC: Deliquent skin
- NEVERBROKEN: Beatable Card
- the 2021 spooky code: Herobrine Delinquent skin
- dhmubruh: Grindset Card
- KENICOOLAWESOME: Ikuno Pilot skin
- 3BILLY: Holoend
- NEWMILO: Delinquent skin
- NEWMILO (WOMAN): Rabblerouser skin
- GARCELLO: Garcello skin
- ROLVE: Fanboy Skin
- unusualbias: Suspicious Stranger Skin
- ANNA: Anna Skin
- BLOXY: Free Money
- Bandites: Bandites announcer
- CBROX: Phoenix skin
- EPRIKA: Eprika announcer
- F00LISH: Jackeryz skin
- FLAMINGO: Flamingo announcer
- JOHN: John announcer
- KITTEN: Kitten announcer
- PET: PetrifyTV announcer
- POG: 1200 Bucks
- POKE: Poke skin
How to Redeem Roblox Arsenal Codes
- Step 1: First, you launch the game and look for the Twitter icon button on your screen.
- Step 2: Tap it to bring up a code redemption screen.
- Step 3: Copy and paste in any of the codes and click redeem.
- Step 4: Once you have done all this, the rewards should be available for you immediately
The game is a huge success and a lot of fun, so if you have not tried it yet, then you must give it a go.
