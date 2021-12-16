Roblox Arsenal Codes (December 2021): Free Skins, How To Redeem and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roblox Arsenal is a great game mode in Roblox and we have all the latest promo codes for you to redeem this month.

What is great about the game is the fact that you can use free promo codes in order to unlock free skins, get free money and also get some voice packs.

Roblox Arsenal is no doubt one of the most popular games in Roblox, and thousands play it on a daily basis.

If you are someone who loves playing the game, you need to make sure that you use all the latest codes in the game before they expire so that you get the most out of Roblox Arsenal.

Roblox Arsenal Codes (December 2021)

Here are the latest available codes to use in Roblox Arsenal:

ANNA: Anna announcer voice

BANDITES: Bandites announcer voice

BLOXY: free Bucks

CBROX: Phoenix skin

EPRIKA: Eprika announcer voice

FLAMINGO: Flamingo announcer voice

F00LISH: Jackeryz skin

GARCELLO: Garcello skin, kill effect, & emote

JOHN: John announcer voice

KITTEN: Koneko announcer voice

PET: PetrifyTV announcer voice

POG: 1,200 Bucks

POKE: Poke skin

ROLVE: Fanboy skin

Expired Roblox Arsenal Codes

Here is a list of the expired codes:

NEVERBROKEN: Beatable Card

the 2021 spooky code: Herobrine Delinquent skin

dhmubruh: Grindset Card

KENICOOLAWESOME: Ikuno Pilot skin

3BILLY: Holoend

NEWMILO: Delinquent skin

NEWMILO (WOMAN): Rabblerouser skin

unusualbias: Suspicious Stranger Skin

How to Redeem Roblox Arsenal Codes

Step 1: First, you launch the game and look for the Twitter icon button on your screen.

Step 2: Tap it to bring up a code redemption screen.

Step 3: Copy and paste in any of the codes and click redeem.

Step 4: Once you have done all this, the rewards should be available for you immediately

The game is a huge success and a lot of fun, so if you have not tried it yet, then you must give it a go.

