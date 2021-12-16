Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As we move into the final days of 2021, it's fair to say that this has been a year that some players would rather forget.

Over the past 12 months, there are footballers who have seen their stock fall alarmingly. But whose value has decreased significantly since the start of the year?

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have put together an XI of players whose value has gone down the most, thanks to the numbers crunched on Transfermarkt...

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (€70m - down by €20m)

The Slovenian shot-stopper is into his eighth season at Atletico Madrid, and has largely been outstanding during that period. Indeed, back in May, he won La Liga with the side.

However, Diego Simeone's men have looked some way off their best this term, and currently find themselves 13 points adrift of Real Madrid. This appears to have cost Oblak, whose value has markedly dropped.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (€75m - down by €35m)

This can mainly be put down to Alexander-Arnold's start to the year. Liverpool went through a very difficult period in the early stages of 2021, when they lost six consecutive home league games.

The full-back was subsequently left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad in March. He has bounced back this season, though, and looks to be somewhere near his best once more, suggesting that his value could rise again in 2022.

Centre-back: Clement Lenglet (€18m - down by €32m)

2021 has been a disastrous year for Barcelona. The side finished third in La Liga last season, lost Lionel Messi in the summer, and have since been eliminated from the Champions League in the group stages earlier this month.

A number of players have struggled badly, and Lenglet is certainly one of them. Earlier in his career, it seemed that he could have a huge future for Barcelona and at international level with France, but his form has fallen away this year.

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk (€55m - down by €25m)

We all know why Van Dijk's valuation has dipped. The giant Dutchman missed the first half of 2021 as he recovered from a serious knee injury.

When you factor in that he is now into his thirties, it is little surprise that he is no longer worth what he once was, although he remains a key part of Liverpool's defence.

Left-back: Renan Lodi (€25m - down by €25m)

Lodi has now been at Atletico Madrid for over two years, but he has perhaps not kicked on as much as some may have expected.

He is still only 23, so has time on his side, yet he has been in and out of the team at club level in recent months.

Defensive midfielder: Miralem Pjanic (€18m - down by €32m)

Remember when Pjanic ran the show for Roma and Juventus for the best part of a decade? Those days appears to be long gone now.

His move to Barcelona was little short of a disaster, and he is now on loan at Besiktas, where he is hardly pulling up any trees.

Central midfielder: Saul Niguez (€40m - down by €30m)

There was plenty of excitement among Chelsea fans when the Blues managed to sign Saul on loan on deadline day in August.

His stay in west London has been bitterly disappointing so far, though, with Thomas Tuchel taking him off at half time on multiple occasions. When everyone is fit, he is well down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Attacking midfielder: Philippe Coutinho (€20m - down by €40m)

It's all gone wrong for Coutinho since he left Liverpool in January 2018. During his time at Anfield, he established himself as one of the finest creative midfielders in Europe, but he has been unable to replicate that form since.

Injuries and a loss of confidence have curtailed his development, and he is now part of a Barcelona side that has had a dismal 2021.

Right wing: Mohamed Salah (€100m - down by €20m)

This seems incredibly harsh. Salah is in the form of his life at the moment, finding the net almost every time he takes to the pitch.

Still, he did go off the boil a little at the start of the year, and he is approaching his 30th birthday, which explains why his valuation has gone down.

Left wing: Sadio Mane (€85m - down by €35m)

What we are seeing is just how high Liverpool's standards have been in recent years. Jurgen Klopp has built a winning machine on Merseyside, so when his side went through a rough patch in the early months of 2021, it was a major shock.

Mane arguably had his worst season in a Liverpool shirt in 2020/21, and that shows with his current market value.

Striker: Roberto Firmino (€40m - down by €32m)

Firmino completes an all-Liverpool front three. The Brazilian has been brilliant since arriving in England in 2015, but he does go through quiet periods in front of goal from time to time.

He has also been injured for the last couple of months, with Diogo Jota coming in and doing a fine job in his place. It seems that he is no longer as important to the Reds as he previously has been.

