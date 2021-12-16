Chelsea vs Everton Live Stream: Team News. How to Watch, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea take on Everton in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two are having very different seasons as the Blues are battling at the top of the division, whilst Everton are in the bottom half of the table.

Appointing former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez did not go down well with the fan base, and recent results have made the mood around the Toffees very bleak.

Chelsea’s form has not been the best lately, and they scraped a win in their last match against Leeds, so this is definitely the best time to face them.

Here is everything you need to know about Chelsea vs Everton:

Date & Time

Chelsea vs Everton is on Thursday 16th December 2021 at Stamford Bridge. The match will start at 7:45pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Chelsea vs Everton will be televised live on BT Sport. Coverage will start from 7:00pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Chelsea will be happy that they only have two injuries, with Ben Chillwell and Mateo Kovacic suffering long term injuries.

Meanwhile there is somewhat of an injury crisis going on at Everton. They have eight first team players injured.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are still sidelined, whilst Andros Townsend, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman picked up injuries against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea Predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Rondon

Head to Head

There have been a lot of entertaining and thrilling encounters during the 58 games the two have played each other. Chelsea have won 27, there have been 19 drawn and Everton has won 12 times.

Last Five Premier League Meetings

17th March 2019: Everton 2-0 Chelsea

7th December 2019: Everton 3-1 Chelsea

8th March 2020: Chelsea 4-0 Everton

12th December 2020: Everton 1-0 Chelsea

8th March 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Odds

Chelsea to win: 1/5

Draw: 11/2

Everton to win: 14/1

Prediction

Everton look a shadow of the team that started the season somewhat strongly, and with so many injuries, they will find it very hard to win this fixture away from home. We see Chelsea winning the match quite easily.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0

