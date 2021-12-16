Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red cards are part and parcel of football.

You can only ever watch so many matches in a row without one player being sent off at some point or another and that's particularly the case now that VAR is keeping a close eye on things.

However, dare we suggest that it's pretty darn rare that a player would receive a red card before the game has even started.

2021 Supercopa Paraguay

It's a pretty safe suggestion to make, right? In fact, your humble GIVEMESPORT writer certainly hadn't heard of an instance of that most unrealistic-sounding of scenarios until this week.

That's because there was a truly remarkable incident during Paraguay’s Super Cup final just a few days ago with Jean Fernandes receiving a red card before the game had actually started.

According to The Sun, the Cerro Porteno goalkeeper had only just reached his goalmouth to prepare for the beginning of the game when the incident that resulted in his send off unfolded.

It's claimed that Fernandes was given his marching orders for ''trolling' supporters behind the goal' by 'crossing his forearms in front of his throat' in what was deemed to be a provocative gesture.

Craziest red card ever?

Footage of the crazy incident shows Fernandes placing his rosary within his goal before standing up and making the arm movement that the match officials clearly thought was deserving of a red card.

He was ordered to the centre of the pitch as VAR officials reviewed footage of the gesture, before referee Eber Aquino made the decision to send Fernandes for the earliest of early baths.

It really is a remarkable situation that has to be seen to be believed, so be sure to check out the bonkers moment that Fernandes was sent off down below:

Have you ever seen anything like that before?!

Fernandes unhappy with the decision

Now, for those of you wondering, Cerro Porteno were able to change 'keepers due to the fact that the game hadn't even started yet with Rodrigo Muñoz taking Fernandes' place between the sticks.

However, that doesn't mean that Fernandes was any less seething with the situation because The Sun goes on to explain that the Sao Paulo FC loanee was quick to defend himself on social media.

He reportedly said: “When I went to put my rosary by the side of the goalpost, something which I always do, the rival fans began to throw several things at me including firecrackers.

“I reacted by making a gesture which in Brazil is normal. A player called Gerson celebrates like that. It’s called the ‘vapo’ gesture.

“I don’t know what the ref thought but he ended up red-carding me. It was a misunderstanding.”

And just to make things even worse for Cerro Porteno, they went on to lose the final 3-1. Madness.

