FIFA 22 Team of the Season: TOTS Squad, Release Date, Leaks, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

Team of the Season (TOTS) is one of the most popular promos in the FIFA series and is expected to make a return in FIFA 22.

EA have been providing plenty of content throughout the game's life so far and the end-of-season promo is set to provide further excitement right across the gaming community.

TOTS is always an eagerly anticipated event in the FIFA calendar with some of the world's top players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo given outrageous cards, with ratings of 98 or even 99.

With this in mind, fans will be desperate to find out more about Team of the Season and what they can expect from the promo in this year's game.

While we are quite a way away from Team of the Season just now, scroll down to find out everything we know about Team of the Season so far in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Leaks

Any leaks regarding possible Team of the Season additions or anything related to the promo will be added here in due course.

FIFA 22 TOTS Release Date

At the time of writing, it has not been officially confirmed by EA regarding when Team of the Year might be released in-game.

However, judging from launches in previous versions of FIFA, this eagerly anticipated promo should be released on Friday 22nd April 2022 at 6pm GMT.

Of course, this is just speculation so we will update this section of the article if new information emerges regarding when Team of the Season might be coming out. Be sure to stick with us and stay tuned for more details on the matter.

FIFA 22 TOTS Predictions

UPDATE 16th December 2021: Sure, it may only be December but this has not stopped gamers from looking ahead in regards to who they believe will make the Team of the Season squad.

The players that have been picked out by DaveDesiigns feature Mohamed Salah, Bernardo Silva, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr to name a few.

(Credit: DaveDesiigns)

FIFA 22 TOTS Squads

At the time of writing, no squads have been confirmed for Team of the Season and we are not expecting to get any confirmation on these teams until the aforementioned launch date.

Make sure to come back here over the coming days, weeks and months ahead as we bring you more details about everything Team of the Season related in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

