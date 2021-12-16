Chelsea vs Wolfsburg Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head & More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The group stages of the Women's Champions League will draw to a close this week and the excitement of the knockout stages will begin to unfold.

Last season's finalists Chelsea are currently top of their group on 11 points, but they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

The Blues will face Wolfsburg, who are three points behind in Group A, level with Juventus.

Chelsea must ensure they get the most out of this fixture or they risk not qualifying at all. As it stands, it would require landslide wins for both Juventus and Wolfsburg this evening for the Blues not to reach the next round, but the Champions League is known for producing major curveballs.

Juventus will take on bottom of the table Servette FCCF, who are yet to secure a single point. The Italians are level on points with Wolfsburg, with only a goal difference of two separating them. Who qualifies out of these two sides all boils down to this evening's fixtures.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wolfsburg vs Chelsea in the Women's Champions League tonight:

Date

Wolfsburg will host the Women's Super League champions at the AOK Stadium on Thursday, December 16th at 20:00 GMT.

How to watch

Chelsea's final Women's Champions League group stage fixture against Wolfsburg will be streamed live on DAZN across more than 200 countries worldwide.

The match will be available for viewers to watch for free via the DAZN YouTube channel. DAZN will also be airing the remainder of the Women's Champions League fixtures in this same format.

Team news

Chelsea announced earlier this week that Ann-Katrin Berger and Drew Spence will not feature against Wolfsburg after both tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the She-Wolves however, have reported no new injuries or absences heading into the fixture. Goalkeeper Almuth Schult has returned to training and is in contention for the match.

As it stands, nothing separates Wolfsburg and Juventus in Group A. Both are tied with eight points and both sides will be gunning for a win to take them into the next round. This being said, Wolfsburg will likely field a full-strength team, with Chelsea expected to follow suit in order to secure qualification.

Wolfsburg Predicted XI: Schult; Hendrich, Wedemeyer, Janssen, Rauch, Lattwein, Oberdorf, Roord, Bremer, Wassmuth, Knaak

Chelsea Predicted XI: Musovic; Bright, Carter, Eriksson, Cuthbert, Ingle, Ji, Reiten, Kirby, Harder, Kerr

Prediction

With a lot to fight for this evening, we could be in for a goal-fest in Germany as Wolfsburg battle for qualification and Chelsea aim to bounce back from their shock defeat to Reading in the WSL.

Both sides boast clinical attacks and are in strong positions in their respective leagues

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-2 Chelsea

Odds

At the time of publication, these are the latest odds for the outcome result of Wolfsburg vs Chelsea in the Women's Champions League.

Wolfsburg to win: 7/2

Draw: 14/5

Chelsea to win: 1/2

Head to Head

The last time these two sides met in October, Chelsea's Pernille Harder scored against her former side. Ex-Arsenal star Jill Roord also bagged a goal for Wolfsburg in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Sam Kerr and Bethany England also scored for the Blues while a Tabea Wassmuth brace sealed a point for the She-Wolves.

