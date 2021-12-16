Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen beating Lewis Hamilton in controversial circumstances is not only THE story in F1, but it has transcended the sporting sphere.

The last few laps of that 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are heavily trodden ground, but in truth, there were a number of stories up and down the grid.

Whether it be George Russell retiring in his final race in the Williams before he joins Mercedes or Kimi Raikkonen himself retiring in what was his final taste of F1.

On a more positive spin, there was Carlos Sainz getting on the podium in P3 as well as the two Alpha Tauri’s completing the top five; rookie Yuki Tsunoda in fourth and Frenchman Pierre Gasly behind him.

Charles Leclerc finished 10th in the Ferrari following some issues of his own, but that is not the talking point surrounding him currently.

The Monegasque driver donned a helmet cam which was a fascinating insight into the life of an F1 driver.

Social media were as active as ever regarding this matter and the general consensus was how do they do it? The g-force and movement within the car, even of the head, is ridiculous.

It is honestly the closest that us as fans of the sport will get to experiencing it from the literal hot-seat. Experiencing this for 70 or so laps is pretty mind-blowing given that just by watching it all, you come away feeling a bit queasy.

The helmet cam not only allows you to experience what the drivers feel, but also what they see too. Fans that are very well informed and appreciate the small details can learn about the track, the corners and the general landscape.

From your seat on the sofa at home, it is easy enough to forget just how difficult the sport is. The reaction time alone of Leclerc in this video is remarkable, yet this is the minimum level they’re expected to perform at.

It will be intriguing to see if the 2022 season brings anymore of this technology, whether it be further helmet cams or maybe something even more advanced.

