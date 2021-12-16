Liverpool vs Newcastle Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool will be taking on Newcastle United in what is an eagerly anticipated Premier League clash.

The Reds will go into this game unbeaten in their seven games in all competitions and with seven-straight victories and five clean sheets, on the back of their 3-2 defeat to West Ham United back in early part of November.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to maintain the pressure on title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea as the busy festive period gets underway.

Newcastle United have struggled severely during the 2021/22 campaign and recently appointed the former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe in an attempt to steer the Magpies away from the relegation zone.

The Tyneside giants were bottom of the standings for a long time but a 1-0 win over Burnley lifted them away - but are still three points from safety and coming off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Leicester City last time out.

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Date

Liverpool will face Newcastle United on Thursday 16th December with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How to Watch

The match will be available to watch for UK viewers on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Team News

Liverpool are still without quite a few squad players, with Divock Origi being the latest player to be ruled out with a knee injury.

The Belgian joins Adrian, Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones on the sidelines. However, it should not effect their strongest eleven too drastically.

Howe will arrive at Anfield with pretty much a full-strength to choose from, with Paul Dummett having resumed first-team training this week.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Predicted Newcastle United XI (3-4-3): Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Shelvey, Willock, Lewis, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Head To Head

Here is the recent head to head record between the two sides as well as the last four meetings:

Liverpool wins: 10

Draws: 6

Newcastle wins: 4

24th Apr 2021: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle United

30th Dec 2020: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool

26th Jul 2020: Newcastle United 1-3 Liverpool

14th Sept 2019: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

Odds

Here are the latest odds that various bookmakers are offering to win the game outright:

Prediction

It will be tough for the visitors to get anything out of this game having not won at Anfield since 1994.

The fact that Liverpool are flying at the moment, makes this task even more daunting for Newcastle. Because of this, there is only one winner. But then again, funnier things have happened in football.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle

