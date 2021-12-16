Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With 2021 drawing to a close, here at GiveMeSport, we've decided to take a look at the 25 best PlayStation 5 games of the year, according to their Metacritic score.

Metacritic is a website that aggregates reviews of films, TV shows, music albums and video games by giving them a score out of 100.

So without further ado, here are the best PS5 games of the year!

25. The Pedestrian – Metacritic score 83

The Pedestrian is a 2.5D puzzle-platformer themed around the public sign system. Users play as a 2D character moving through signs in a dynamic 3D world.

24. Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island – Metacritic score 84

Iki Island is a new location added to Ghost of Tsushima. Players were treated to more action from Jin Sakai in this expansion on last year’s hit game. Jin travels to Iki Island to investigate rumours of a Mongol presence, but soon finds himself wrapped up in the events on the Island.

23. Resident Evil Village – Metacritic score 84

Resident Evil Village is the eighth major entry in the Resident Evil series. Years after the tragic events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters has started over with his wife Mia, finally living in peace and putting the past behind them. However, danger lurks around every corner.

22. Hitman 3 – Metacritic score 84

Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional in Hitman 3, the dramatic finale to the World of Assassination trilogy. The game takes players on a tour of the world as they complete the most important contracts of 47’s career.

21. F1 2021 – Metacritic score 85

Fans of Formula 1 can recreate this season’s intense battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen or carve out a legacy for themselves in the latest addition in the F1 franchise.

20. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – Metacritic score 85

Straight from the mind of Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding returns with an expanded and remastered version on the PlayStation 5. A mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead.

19. The Forgotten City – Metacritic score 85

The Forgotten City is a re-imagined version of the critically acclaimed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod that won a national Writers’ Guild award and racked up over three million downloads.

18. Roki – Metacritic score 85

Find your courage, solve ancient puzzles, discover hidden paths and travel deeper through the icy land to learn the truth. Join Tove, a young girl travelling into the ancient wilderness to rescue her younger brother Lars from Röki, a pitch-black monster from the pages of a fairy tale.

17. Control: Ultimate Edition – Metacritic score 85

Initially released in August 2019, Control: Ultimate Edition is a better version of what was already a great game. In this supernatural third-person action-adventure game you become the new director of a secretive agency in New York struggling to regain control after being invaded by an otherworldly threat.

16. Returnal – Metacritic score 85

Returnal is a third-person shooter rogue-like video game developed by Housemarque and exclusive to PlayStation 5. Players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death.

15. Chivalry 2 – Metacritic score 85

Chivalry 2 is the sequel to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (2012). Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. The game has been praised for how it has balanced combat alongside Monty Python-esque comedy.

14. Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Metacritic score 86

A low-ranking grunt named Ichiban Kasuga from a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo faces an 18-year prison sentence for a crime he didn't commit. After serving the sentence he returns to society to discover that his clan has been destroyed.

13. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Metacritic score 86

The fourth main title in the Crash Bandicoot series returns after being released on PlayStation 5 in March of this year. Following their defeat at the hands of Crash, Uka Uka attempts to liberate himself and Doctors Neo Cortex and Nefarious Tropy from their prison in the past.

12. Tales of Arise – Metacritic score 87

Tales of Arise is an action role-playing game developed and published by Japanese developers Bandai Namco. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaged the planet for its resources and stripped people of their dignity and freedom. Your job is to create a new future.

11. Chicory: A Colourful Tale – Metacritic score 87

Chicory: A Colourful Tale is a top-down adventure game, developed by American-Canadian Indie creator Greg Lobanov, in a colouring book world where you can draw anything.

10. Guilty Gear -Strive- – Metacritic score 87

Guilty Gear -Strive- is the seventh mainline entry in the Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Head into the final confrontation with That Man, the person responsible for all the destruction and damage to the world and its inhabitants. Join Sol Badguy, his rival Ky Kiske, and a total starting roster of 15 unique characters as they face the thrilling conclusion to a story 20 years in the making.

9. The Nioh Collection– Metacritic score 87

Celebrate the franchise’s four-year anniversary with remastered versions of both Nioh and Nioh 2, which features 4K and up to 120 FPS support. Relive the entire series and all the DLC in one convenient place. For new players, this remastered collection is definitely the best way to experience the Nioh games for the first time.

8. Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut – Metacritic score 88

The second entry of Ghost of Tsushima on this list, the director’s cut offers new stories, mini-games, enemy types and much more. You’ll also get the Iki Island expansion included.

7. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Metacritic score 88

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an intergalactic adventure from Insomniac Games designed around the PS5’s SSD and DualSense wireless controller. Go dimension-hopping with Ratchet and Clank as they take on an evil emperor from another reality.

6. Deathloop – Metacritic score 88

Deathloop transports you to Blackreef, a mysterious island where an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins will determine the island's future. Developed by Arkane Lyon, the game is an innovative take on first-person shooters.

5. It Takes Two – Metacritic score 88

It Takes Two is an action-adventure platform game developed by Hazelight Studios. Created solely for co-op, the game takes you on the craziest journey of your life. Step into the shoes of May and Cody as they embark on a journey to get back into their own bodies.

4. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – Metacritic score 89

Disco Elysium is a roleplaying game about a detective who wakes up in a rundown coastal district with a severe hangover and just a few memories about his identity. You, the player, must find out what has happened.

3. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – Metacritic score 89

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a bundle that features both a remake of the 1997 classic and a new episode featuring Yuffie. In her episode, play as the spirited ninja as she arrives in Midgar where she and another Wutaian operative infiltrate the Shinra Building and steal the conglomerate's most powerful materia.

2. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Metacritic score 90

Relive the most iconic skateboarding games in history, remastered from the ground up in stunning HD. Everything players enjoyed in late 90s/early 2000s is back with much more added to this timeless classic. Pull off tricks only imaginable in a video game.

1. Hades – Metacritic score 93

Metacritic’s game of the year goes to Hades. It is a rogue-like action dungeon crawler video game developed and published by the creators of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre Supergiant Games. Defy the God of the dead as you slash your way out of the Underworld.

