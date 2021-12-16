Bully 2: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rumours suggest that Rockstar Games are working on Bully 2 in what would be a revival of a classic 2000s game.

This game, over the years, has been giving the older generation of gamers plenty of nostalgia trips with many having revisited this infamous title which some described as "Grand Theft Auto but in a school."

Bullworth Academy is where the famous chain of events was housed with Jimmy Hopkins, the game's antagonist, attempting to hold his own in a school filled with jocks, nerds and other groups that could pose as a threat.

This attracted huge praise from the critics, receiving an impressive score of 87 on Metacritic and a user score of 8.9.

With this in mind, fans will be wondering when details regarding Bully 2 will emerge.

Bully 2 Release Date

We were expected to have this information by now. But surprisingly, no details have yet been revealed by Rockstar regarding if, or when, Bully 2 will be coming out.

This was because we had a huge leak before The Games Awards 2021 took place from Tom Henderson, an industry insider who is known for his work on the Battlefield series.

He revealed that Bully 2 could have been a surprise announcement at the ceremony - which turned out not to be the case. We think this is mainly down to the way that Rockstar have operated over the years, always keeping their cards close to their chest as far as new games are concerned.

With Bully 2 on the lips of the gaming community, we are still expecting some form of confirmation in the near future from Rockstar. But when that will be, remains to be seen.

But don't worry! We will update this article as soon as more information is revealed in the coming days, weeks and months ahead! Stick with us and keep your eyes peeled.

